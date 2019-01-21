Season is the reason many restaurants change up their hours. These two and others will be feeding you longer this winter:
Farlow’s on the Water ($$-$$$), 2080 S. McCall Road, Englewood, will now be open Sundays, too. Hours are Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Thursday to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 10 p.m.
Sandra’s Restaurant ($$), 111 Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda, will be open Saturday 4 to 9 p.m. and Tuesday to Friday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. with all-you-can-eat lunch buffet until 2:30 p.m.
Monk makes more food
The year-old Belgian Monk, home of sophisticated banter, beer and Belgian-style food, has gradually expanded its food menu beyond “world-famous French Onion Soup,” savory and dessert waffles, kebaps, Belgian frites and cheese platters.
Today, its tiny kitchen somehow also produces a Ciabatta Sandwich Platter; Waffle Club Platter; and salads topped with kebap meat or club-style turkey, ham and bacon.
How do they do it? Must be a miracle.
The Belgian Monk ($), 833-843-6665, 318 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, is open Sunday noon to midnight, Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday to 2 a.m.
Chef Jeanie spills secrets
Chef/co-owner of sister restaurants Ella’s Food & Drink ($$-$$$) in Westerly, Rhode Island, and The Perfect Caper ($$-$$$) in Punta Gorda, Chef Jeanie Roland is seven-time James Beard Foundation nominee for Best Chef: South and nine-time Florida Trend Magazine Golden Spoon Award winner. She’s risen to Food Network challenges on “Beat Bobby Flay,” where she did just that, and “Iron Chef Gauntlet,” Season 2.
Her newest challenge is more personal.
Self-published through her cousin Anne’s Kachergis Book Design, her first cookbook — “Butter Love & Cream” — pays homage to Roland’s belief “that love is an essential part of cooking, because if you haven’t cooked with love you can taste it.”
Those in search of favorite recipes from Ella’s and The Caper will find them here — from Momma’s Chicken and the Flay-busting Curry Mussels, to Coconut Cake and Chief Joe’s Spice Ice Cream.
There are crowd pleasers that anyone can handle — Clams Verde, Cheesy Gouda Bread, Classic Onion Soup — but there are also dishes of restaurant-size proportions, which Chef Jeanie assures us can be easily reduced.
There are no-nonsense tips for selecting and searing fish, for roasting, grilling and handling proteins. Here, too, you’ll finally learn how to make the Perfect Scrambled Eggs (with lots of butter, of course).
And at 11 a.m. this weekend, The Perfect Caper launches its first weekend champagne brunches at 121 E. Marion Ave. Both this weekend and next (Jan. 26-27), you can buy or bring in a copy of Chef Jeanie’s book for signing, photo opps and personal tips from the chef herself.
Alvaro’s Family Restaurant stays in the ‘family’
Jesus Lopez isn’t afraid of hard work.
He and his brother Silverio worked 16-hour days at Alvaro’s Family Restaurant in North Port for more than a decade, while their sister Maria and husband Vicente Mata ran Mexican restaurants in Tennessee.
Not many realize it, but Jesus changed the face of North Port dining when he urged his brother-in-law to come open a place in town. It would be North Port’s first Mexican restaurant, Blue Tequila, which opened its doors in 2015 and is fast becoming a “Tequila” empire including North Port’s Pink and the future Lime on Kings Highway in Port Charlotte.
When Alvaro’s owner Fred Fotos recently decided to retire and sell his 18-year-old business, the offers came fast and furious. But he insisted that Jesus, Silverio and Maria, now also working at Alvaro’s, would be his successors.
“I was shocked,” said Jesus. “One Sunday he told me he was ready to retire and wanted to sell only to me. ‘If you want it, it’s yours,’ he said.
“I’d worked for him so long, he said he’d never find anyone else like me. He treated me like his son, like family.”
The Lopezes had been planning their own family restaurant, including Mexican specialties, in Cape Coral, but Fotos’ offer had to come first.
Alvaro’s staff and its menu — all-fresh-made Italian and Greek specialties, salads, soups, sandwiches, pizza, calzones and Stromboli — haven’t changed. By now, the Lopezes know them well, and so do their loyal, often-daily customers. They’ll continue daily breakfast specials, served until 1 p.m., and lunch specials under $10, including Friday fish and chips.
Every Sunday, there’s a breakfast buffet with a substantial lineup of scrambles, omelets, biscuits and gravy, French toast, pancakes, home fries, corned beef hash, sausage and bacon.
And now that they’ve reopened for dinner Monday to Saturday, they’ve added seafood and sauté specials to their colorful new illustrated dinner menu.
Alvaro’s Family Restaurant ($), 941-426-3619, 14512 Tamiami Trail, is open Monday to Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. It recently reopened for dinner from 3 to 9 p.m.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.
