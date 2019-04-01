The cost of feeding inmates at the Charlotte County Jail went up last year to $838,992 — a jump more than $100,000 from $735,469 in 2017. Capt. Norm Wilson said like any consumer sees shopping at Publix or Winn-Dixie, market costs are going up, and the jail isn’t exempt from that.
Who pays for the food? Inmates are charged $2.75 per day to cover the cost of their incarceration. That fee covers things like lights, water and meals. However, not all of them end up paying.
“Many are indigent so they don’t have the money to be able to pay,” Wilson said. “That’s why the line item is on the budget. If it was sustainable by the inmates, we wouldn’t have to have that on the budget. But we have to be responsible to make sure they are well fed, and we’re following all the standards.”
Per inmate, each meal last year cost $1.11, with salaries for food service staff included, or $0.64 for food and paper products alone.
For this fiscal year 2019, the sheriff budgeted $519,816, the same as the year before.
Where does the food for inmate meals come from? It’s ordered from food service providers and bulk food distribution companies. In the past, the jail has also gotten donations from local farms, but this year one farm sold and another that typically donates had no leftover products, due to an exceptional crop. Some produce is also grown at the jail and tended to by the inmates. Catfish are also raised by inmates and incorporated into meals.
How much does inmate food production bring down costs? The market value of the food produced at the jail last year was $4,938.76.
Inmates grew lettuce and green peppers, which enhanced the meals on the scheduled menus, and 700 meals were produced with the facility harvested catfish.
What’s a typical meal like? For breakfast, inmate meals includes hot cereal, eggs, a breakfast meat patty or gravy, biscuits/coffee cake/muffins or pancakes, and a fortified fruit or dairy drink. For lunch, they get a meat patty or casserole, a starchy item, vegetables, salad, a bakery dessert, fruit and a fortified fruit drink. For dinner, a typical meal includes a deli meat sandwich, a marinated/pasta/coleslaw/or tossed salad, fruit, a bakery dessert, and a fortified fruit drink.
How does the jail handle inmates with dietary restrictions? Kosher inmates receive separate meals. For breakfast, they get hot cereal, peanut butter, graham crackers, fresh fruit, and a fortified fruit drink packet. For lunch and dinner, they receive shelf-stable, fully cooked entrees, fresh fruit, crackers, and a fortified fruit drink packet.
Who gets a kosher meal? Anyone inmate request a kosher meal. Once they do, the inmate will be given a sincerity test asking why they need a kosher meal based on their religion. The chaplain reviews the test and either approves or denies it. If approved, the request is then reviewed by medical staff to ensure there are no medical issues with the inmate having a kosher meal. If medical staff approve, the inmate will then begin receiving the meals.
In 2017, there were one to two inmates on approved kosher diets throughout the year, while in 2018, there were one to five inmates eating kosher throughout 2018. The cost of kosher meals rose from $8,684 in 2017 to $20,566 in 2018.
Wilson said most inmates who request kosher meals pass the sincerity test, but sometimes they’re caught by corrections staff not following through with the religious requirements afterward.
“Generally speaking, most of them who ask pass the sincerity test; however, how long they stay sincere after that is also up for question,” he said.
