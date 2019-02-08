By BRIANNA KWASNIK & LIZ HARDAWAY
STAFF WRITERS
There are three important things about a fair: the rides, the animals and the food.
And the food’s where the most delicious, weirdest and craziest creations shine through.
With the Charlotte County Fair in full swing, the Sun sent reporters, Brianna Kwasnik and Liz Hardaway, to give you the low-down on what’s good and what should be kept behind the counter — rating their food experience from 1 corn dog (not so good) to 5 corn dogs (great).
Fried Butter:
$6 per stick
Liz says: “This was my absolute favorite thing at the fair. Beforehand, I was really skeptical, it sounded disgusting. But, the vendor told us that it basically tastes like french toast, and she was right! The fried butter had a cinnamon-sugar breading, and was drizzled in maple syrup. Being from the south and a fan of all things butter, this basically tasted like a soggier-than-usual french toast. I was in love, but my stomach hated me later.”
Rating: 5 out of 5 corn dogs
Brianna says: “We’ve been talking about fried butter a lot at the office this week, and I did not expect to like it. It sounds totally gross. The vendor told us it starts out with half a stick of frozen butter, and then is placed in the fryer. She promised it would taste like a french toast stick. She wasn’t wrong. It wasn’t bad, but I couldn’t get past the fact that I was eating straight butter, and I would probably not feel great afterwards.”
Rating: 2 out of 5 corn dogs
Fried Coke:
$6 a pop
Liz says: “I wasn’t a fan. There’s something about coke, bread and powdered sugar that just should not go together.”
Rating: 2.5 out of 5 corn dogs
Brianna says: “I wasn’t sure how this existed. After seeing Liz’s reaction, I wasn’t all too excited to try it. But I was pleasantly surprised! It tasted like coke-flavored zeppoles, with powdered sugar on top. I feel like if you didn’t eat it right away, it would get mushy. Would I eat it again? No, but it is a good snack to try once with friends.”
Rating: 4 out of 5 corn dogs
40 Below Joe:
$5 for a regular, $7 for a large
Liz says: “Dippin’ Dots are the staple of childhood, the hopes of the future being just ice cream pellets and happiness. This brought that to an adult level, adding caffeine and a sense that you’re being healthy. Ever since I tried this, I’ve been on a huge ice cream kick. My only criticism is that the vendor said this could replace your morning coffee with the amount of caffeine in the ice cream. As someone who drinks coffee on the go (and spills constantly), I just can’t imagine the logistics of gulping down globs of coffee in ice cream form.”
Rating: 4 out of 5 corn dogs
Brianna says: “I’m a fan of all things coffee, and coffee-flavored things. Plus, this ‘beaded ice cream’ is made with your choice of coconut or almond milk, so that was a big plus for me as well. The flavor I tried, peppermint mocha, is seasonal, had a strong taste, and didn’t make me feel lethargic afterwards.”
Rating: 4 out of 5 corn dogs
Chocolate Covered Fried Bacon:
$6 for a plate
Liz says: “Chocolate and bacon is a weird, but scrumptious, combination. It brings the sweet and salty together, with a thick, crispy, sweet breading as a buffer, soaking in the flavors of both the decadent chocolate and the savory bacon. My only criticism is some melted cheese with the bacon would’ve hit this out of the park.”
Rating: 4 out of 5 corn dogs
Brianna did not participate in this taste test, because she is a vegetarian.
Fried Peanut Butter and Jelly:
$5 a sandwich
Liz says: “This also brought me back to childhood: those pocketed PB&Js that you unwrapped from those purple plastic wraps. Frying the sandwich made the bread a little more thicker, crispier, warming the peanut butter to ooze on the sweet grape jelly. It turned a great lunch food into a dessert.”
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 corn dogs
Brianna says: “I could eat a peanut butter and jelly sandwich every day and not get bored. So, you could understand my delight when I heard I could have one fried. The sandwich was warm, and the peanut butter practically melted in your mouth when you took a bite. Covered in powdered sugar, it tasted more like a doughnut. Throw some banana in there, and I’m basically Elvis.”
Rating: 4 out of 5 corn dogs
Fried Gator:
$12 per stick
Liz says: “This was my first time having anything gator, let alone fried. I was genuinely excited to try this, but the problem was I couldn’t taste the gator. It was too fried (if that’s even a thing in fair food). When I could taste the gator, the meat was good but in such small pieces that it was overpowered by the breading.”
Rating: 2 out of 5 corn dogs
Brianna did not participate in this taste test, because she is a vegetarian.
Mac and Cheese:
$6 for a small
Liz says: “Mac and cheese is one of my favorite things to eat, so I’ve had a lot of it. This mac and cheese was good, there was definitely enough cheese, but it needed something more. Seasoning? Bacon? Chives? Just something.”
Rating: 3.5 out of 5 corn dogs
Brianna says: “We didn’t initially plan on having mac and cheese, but I saw the cheesy goodness in the window, and I had to have it. It tasted like an elevated Velveeta. My taste buds and I did a little dance.”
Rating: 5 out of 5 corn dogs
E-mail: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.