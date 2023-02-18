When he was 12, Todd Evans stood beside his grandpa on the edge of a green that was yet to be grassed, surveying the newest of many Florida golf courses his grandfather would create during the boom years of the 1980s.
Today, Evans is general manager of that course—Deep Creek Golf Club, a semi-public course reaping the benefits of a golf upswing.
After a 21st-century downward slide, the pandemic gave golf a lifesaving shot in the arm.
According to the National Golf Foundation, which tracks golf statistics from its base in Jupiter, Florida, numbers of golf rounds have increased across all demographics since the pandemic began. Played outdoors and socially distanced, it was one of the few recreational activities people could pursue.
The elephant on the fairway? Whether public courses today can survive the drive to develop land for housing.
TROUBLED PUBLIC COURSES
In 2010, the NGF predicted that 5 to 10% of public courses would close within the next decade — an estimate that would prove prophetic.
Since the pre-recession golf-course construction peak in 2006, the number of 18-hole U.S. courses dropped 11%. More courses closed every year than opened, most the victim of overbuilding.
In 2020, Reason Foundation senior policy analyst Marc Joffe surveyed 221 local governments that ran public golf courses. Of these, 155 lost a total of $61 million in taxpayer money in fiscal 2020.
The writing seemed to be on the wall.
GolfPass observed, “Unfortunately, many municipalities — whether it’s cities or counties, or state park or metro park systems — are at a crossroads with their courses. Many of these facilities are aging and in need of renovation and modernization. But spending millions of dollars of taxpayer money on golf is not the best way for politicians to get reelected these days.”
Golf is alive, but residents’ pleas that someone, anyone, cut the grass on derelict local courses might make you think otherwise.
Several local public fairways seem destined for residential lots.
The scandal-ridden Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club at North Port’s Bobcat Trail closed in August 2021. The owner, Rich Smith, at first insisted it would reopen, then proposed a now-stalled 850-home residential development for the overgrown property.
Not far from Bobcat, Sabal Trace Golf Course dated back to the 1970s but closed suddenly in 2015, sold at auction in 2017 and was approved for a zoning change to residential mixed-use development in 2020.
The Cove of Rotonda Golf Center, off SR 776 in Port Charlotte, was booking tee times again shortly after Hurricane Ian. But now an 88-acre development — The Cove at Rotonda Community Development District — is zoned for 296 single-family lots there.
Kingsway Country Club’s state of disrepair was epic, until Allegiant Airlines began revamping the Lake Suzy public course as a private club for Sunseeker Resort guests and members.
Perhaps a harbinger of golf’s future, Allegiant’s exclusive new Aileron Golf Club is due to reopen, along with the Charlotte Harbor resort, in 2023.
GOLF SPRINGS ETERNAL
Allegiant isn’t alone in being bullish on golf.
The NGF reported that rounds played increased 13% in 2020 and a record 19% in 2021, compared with the 2017-2019 prepandemic average. Rounds played in 2022 are estimated to remain 17% over prepandemic levels.
After analyzing Google search data at the end of 2022, the NGF radiated even more postpandemic optimism.
“In 2022,” it reported, “search popularity for golf reached its highest point in the U.S. in 13 years. ... golf-related demand — virtually every way you look at it — was strong again in 2022 and, in most cases, seems primed to keep going.”
Construction data are even more concrete.
In 2021, the count of private courses reversed trend and started an upward swing for the first time since 2007, with a 12-facility net increase that promised to keep on going.
Only 130 U.S. courses closed in 2021, less than a 1% decline in the overall supply of 16,035 courses.
At the end of 2022, the NGF was tracking 54 new courses under construction nationwide — a 55% increase over the three-year prepandemic average of 35.
It didn’t specify how many were private or public, but Deep Creek’s Todd Evans commented on the private/public balance.
“Our new owners are smart investors,” he said. “They bought this golf course because it’s successful. We have a good balance of membership and public play. If we went wholly private, I think it would be really detrimental to the golf industry in this area. That’s already happening in Naples and Sarasota.”
GOLF IN YOUR OWN BACKYARD
All this has implications for golfing communities, which bank on private memberships bundled with home sales.
Port Charlotte broker/sales agent Becky Borci manages the Englewood and Gasparilla offices of Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, and has been selling in the area for 23 years.
After polling a handful of top agents, she reported that overall sales in both new and established gated golfing communities were on the rise.
Demand for Wellen Park was so heated, she said, that many of its communities had waiting lists for golf packages.
Allie Lowery, membership and marketing director at Englewood’s Boca Royale Golf & Country Club, has seen dramatic growth since the end of the pandemic—from 155 memberships in 2021 to 255 today.
“Since COVID we’ve seen a huge increase in golf memberships,” she said. “There was a huge upswing in golf, in people moving down here and retiring early.”
Founded in 1966 as Englewood Golf & Country Club, what would become Boca Royale started with 350 residences in the 1970s, until construction went on hold during the housing slump of the early 2000s. After the recession, local builder Pat Neal bought Boca Royale, along with a remaining 500 empty lots, in 2012.
Boca Royale is currently growing from about 900 to 1,200 homes. Neal Communities is looking to expand farther into Wellen Park by purchasing more land to the east of Boca Royale’s main Englewood Road location.
Miami-based homebuilder Lennar is also riding the wave of new course construction, with several new golf enclaves that Sharon Neuhofer, president of the Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto, called “beautiful, desirable communities.”
Lennar’s most notable new, similar developments are in Wellen Park and Babcock Ranch —where golf memberships are bundled into the price of many homes.
The newest golf community in Wellen Park — Wellen Park Golf & Country Club in the Playmore District — will offer about 1,300 homes.
Babcock National Golf & Country Club, northeast of Founders Square across Lake Babcock, is the newest community in Babcock Ranch and the first to offer golf, bundled with 850 of its 1,100 homes.
“The golf business is in the process of turning a corner,” concluded the NGF.
Whether that also applies to public courses remains to be seen.
