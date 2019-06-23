Consumer knowledge about credit scores is at the lowest level in the past eight years.
That’s according to the results of the ninth annual credit score survey, released June 10 by the Consumer Federation of America and VantageScore Solutions.
For example, in its 2012 survey, 85% of consumers correctly answered that keeping a low credit card balance helps raise a low credit score or maintain a high one. However, in 2019, that figure plummeted to only 69%. Yet, ironically, in the same period, the proportion of respondents who said they considered their knowledge of credit scores excellent or good rose from 54% to 60%.
What are credit scores? They’re generated using historical financial information contained in your credit reports collected by the three major credit reporting agencies, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. Scores help lenders decide whether it’s worth the risk to do business with you.
And if so, at what cost.
The most well-known credit scores are provided by FICO and VantageScore. Because of different scoring models — including data analyzed and time frames — actual numbers may vary somewhat. However, each uses a 300-to-850 point scale, with a “good” score usually considered anything above 700.
Despite overall rising score levels – now averaging 680 according to Experian – a large minority of consumers have fair or poor scores. As a result, these consumers face increased costs of obtaining consumer and mortgage credit.
Like subprime auto loans, which the CFA says will likely cost several thousand dollars more. And subprime mortgage loans can cost over $10,000 more, compared to conventional loans. In addition, lower credit scores increase deposits required by utilities and cell phone companies to obtain service.
And while credit scores themselves aren’t used by employers, the CFA cautions that the underlying credit reports are frequently utilized in the job decision-making process.
So, know your score.
Free FICO scores are offered to select customers with Bank of America, American Express, Citibank, and Chase. Discover even provides them to non-customers. Check with your financial institution or credit card issuer to see what it offers.
Free VantageScore scores are available to anyone through websites like Credit Karma (www.creditkarma.com), NerdWallet (www.nerdwallet.com) and WalletHub (www.wallethub.com). No strings attached.
But stay away from credit score and report offers for only $1 requiring a credit card. They come with a strings-attached “trial membership” in a credit monitoring agreement.
To raise your credit scores, understand you need to improve the data in your credit reports. That starts with consistently making installment payments on time. The CFA warns a late payment may lower scores by dozens of points. Then remember, your score drops as you get closer to utilizing your TOTAL available credit limits. So, try to keep credit card balances at no more than 25% of available credit.
In addition, don’t close out older paid-off credit cards.
“You should keep old accounts open to boost your credit score because scoring algorithms look favorably upon longstanding accounts and more available credit,” says Bankrate.com analyst Ted Rossman.
So what’s a “great” credit score?
“In today’s credit and lending environments, there is little to no incremental value for having a credit score above 760,” explains credit expert and author John Ulzheimer, writing in TheSimpleDollar.com “The published rates for every type of credit are as low as they’re going to go once you have a credit score of at least 760. This includes credit cards, mortgages, and auto loans.”
Finally, even if you don’t need regular access to credit, you never know when you might. AARP explains eliminating the use of credit altogether can lead to a credit report so “thin” that it can’t generate a credit score. To avoid becoming “credit invisible,” keep at least one credit card active and paid in full each month.
Test your credit score IQ at www.CreditScoreQuiz.org.
David Morris is the Sun’s consumer advocate. Contact him c/o the Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980; email david.morris@yoursun.com; or leave a message at 941-206-1114.
