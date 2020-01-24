Charlotte County commissioners on Tuesday will return to the debate on what to do with county-owned waterfront property across U.S. 41 from Sunseeker's future resort.
Until last June, Sunseeker had an option to expand its resort on land where the Harbour Inn once sat. Located on Melbourne and U.S. 41, the land faces upstream on the Peace River as it widens into Charlotte Harbor.
The Harbour Inn went down after Hurricane Charley in 2004. The county acquired the land in 2016 for $4.5 million. Commissioners decided in June, some reluctantly, to withdraw from the Sunseeker option. Commissioner Joe Tiseo has been the most vocal about making the 3.6 acres into a public park. He told his board recently that the county should preserve some of the natural landscape in light of the towering resort going up across the street.
In early 2018, Sunseeker had proposed and received an option to expand its resort on that site with another hotel tower housing 142 condominiums and 202 hotel rooms. In exchange for the land, Allegiant Travel Co.-owned Sunseeker was going to build a parking garage for the county on the other side of U.S. 41 and a bridge over the highway connecting both sides of the resort.
Charlotte Harbor Redevelopment Advisory Board members opposed the deal, saying it would mostly benefit the developer.
By 2019, however, Sunseeker had cut way back on its planned development, down to three towers and no 1,000-foot pool. After saying they would build everything at once, Allegiant said it would phase in construction. It was still interested in the Melbourne property, however.
