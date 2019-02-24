Robert Ward is scared to grab his mail, even though his mailbox is just across the street from his house.
Between his home and mailbox is a two-lane street — Hillsborough Boulevard in Port Charlotte — with no posted speed limit sign nearby, no sidewalk, no stop sign, and no crosswalk. Just dozens of cars zooming by.
He waits for a gap in traffic until feeling safe to cross the street and get his mail.
“One problem is the speed,” he said, “and people aren’t paying attention.” Once the weekend hits, he said the road becomes “nothing but a drag strip.”
It’s so bad that he doesn’t even let his 11-year-old daughter go get the mail.
A few blocks down the road is where the first stop sign past Toledo Blade Boulevard appears on Prineville Street.
That’s where a 45-year-old man was killed while walking in 2013. The death is marked on a sprawling map as just one of thousands of pedestrian fatalities, which were analyzed in a recent national study covering 2008 to 2017.
That study called “Dangerous by Design” found Florida is the most dangerous state for pedestrians.
The North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton area is the fourth most dangerous metropolitan area having had between six and 13 pedestrian fatalities annually between 2010 and 2017.
And Charlotte County is not immune from such tragedy either. The county had between one and five of these deaths each year in that time.
It doesn’t end there. An annual average of about 57 crashes with pedestrians unfolded in that time in Charlotte County. In Sarasota County, there were about 146 crashes involving pedestrians where people weren’t necessarily injured.
A key recommendation from the study by Smart Growth America and National Complete Streets Coalition is to stop referring to pedestrian fatalities as unavoidable “accidents.”
“We are continuing to design streets that are dangerous for all people,” the report notes. “Federal and state policies, standards and funding mechanisms still produce roads that prioritize high speeds for cars over safety for all people.”
Local planners, however, say roads here aren’t designed to be dangerous. It’s an issue of focus.
“Oftentimes in the past what the design has been focusing on is the automobile, rather than pedestrians or bicyclists,” said Gary Harrell, the director of the Charlotte County-Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization. “The philosophy is changing greatly.”
Charlotte County deathsLast year, five pedestrians were killed in Charlotte County.
One involved 90-year-old Vera Lozen, a Port Charlotte resident who was doing her daily walk one November morning.
She was walking along a painted crosswalk on Aaron Street in Port Charlotte, when Edward Bedingfield, 46, made a right turn onto Aaron Street from Gertrude Street, striking Lozen and pinning her under his 2003 Chevy Venture. Lozen died at the scene, the Florida Highway Patrol said in November.
Bedingfield received a traffic ticket for failing to yield at the right-of-way to a pedestrian at a crosswalk with signage. It carries a civil penalty of $163, according to Charlotte Clerk of Courts records.
A case was filed Feb. 12 and Bedingfield has a traffic arraignment March 5.
Charlotte County has had 42 pedestrian fatalities since 2006. Fatalities have declined, with 2006 being the height involving six fatalities. The second highest year for fatalities was in 2011 with five.
Since then, these deaths every year have amounted to four or less, with two in 2017, according to data from Florida’s Integrated Report Exchange System (FIRES).
Still, it seems some areas see more of them than others.
Many pedestrian deaths in Charlotte County occurred near major roadways, particularly along U.S. 41. Eight fatalities have occurred along there since 2008.
Another apparent hot spot was near Port Charlotte Boulevard, and two deaths happened along Conway Boulevard and Melbourne Street, right before the bridge crossing to Punta Gorda.
There were also two deaths off U.S. 75, one on the intersection with Harborview Road, and another before the bridge crossing the Peace River. Three additional deaths were along U.S. 17 in Punta Gorda.
The Charlotte County-Punta Gorda MPO adopted its Regional Bicycle-Pedestrian Master Plan in late October. The study defines a plan to build a more complete network of bike lanes, sidewalks and trails to make the area safer to walk and bike in.
“There are some places where there are no accidents (with pedestrians),” said Harrell, Charlotte County-Punta Gorda MPO director.
“It’s so dangerous, no one walks there,” he added.
There are certain areas that truly can be improved, Harrell said, pointing to Taylor Road as a focus spot.
The city of Punta Gorda is also planning a 17-mile system of shared-use pathways linking major city neighborhoods to places to work and play, said Mitchell Austin, the chief planner of urban design for Punta Gorda.
“Florida in general, like most sunbelt states, has a very auto-centric development pattern and transportation system,” Austin said. “Crashes tend to be more frequent and more severe particularly for vulnerable roadway users like people walking, bicycling or riding a motorcycle.”
Construction for the pathways began in 2008, and since then the city has completed approximately nine miles, Austin said. The city will also be working on additional construction and engineering designs for Harborwalk improvements, lighting on the Shreve Street path and new pathways along Cooper Street and Airport Road.
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) recognizes the rankings by the report “are in part the result of decades of transportation decisions,” Austin said, with the state continuing to implement a Complete Streets policy adopted in 2014.
“Where FDOT used to have a one size fits all standard for roadway design,” Austin said, “it now recognizes the need...(for) context-sensitive road designs.”
Lozen’s family is still in shock after her November death.
She was a healthy woman, just going on her daily morning walk to get some exercise. There should be more sidewalks, a family member said, and urged motorists to be careful when they see pedestrians.
Sarasota County deathsWith the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton area listed in the report as the fourth most dangerous metropolitan area for pedestrians nationwide, Sarasota County has had a total of 97 fatalities since 2006, according to data from FIRES.
The number of fatalities annually just recently began getting into the double digits starting in 2014, with 11 fatalities that year. The following consecutive years involved 13, 11 and 12 fatalities.
The Sarasota/Manatee MPO “have strongly embraced a Complete Streets approach to improving safety and mobility for pedestrians,” said Alvimarie Corales-Cuadrado, the multi-modal transportation planner for the Sarasota/Manatee MPO.
One problem area shown in the Dangerous by Design study is along Veterans Boulevard, where two people died at the intersection on U.S. 41 and one person died in a nearby neighborhood. The Sarasota/Manatee MPO is starting a sidewalk project in mid-2019 along Veterans to “address some of the pedestrian fatalities in these areas,” Corales-Cuadrado said, as well as safety improvements on U.S. 41 from Tuscola Boulevard to Ortiz Boulevard, and roadway improvements on U.S. 41 from Salford Boulevard and Sumter Boulevard. Both projects are slated to end in Spring, 2019.
“Pedestrian safety is certainly a vitally important issue in our community and for jurisdictions here,” Corales-Cuadrado said.
The MPO has implemented performance measures to track their progress, and completed a safety report last year that highlights the most dangerous intersections and corridors.
“More than $12 million worth of safety projects are currently underway or planned in the next five years in Sarasota and Manatee counties,” Corales-Cuadrado said. The projects will “incorporate a very high level of consideration of safety and complete streets.”
“It’s not just about moving cars from one place to another,” she said.
