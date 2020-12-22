ENGLEWOOD — Karen Dega faces a dilemma.
Dega cares for a small colony of feral cats on Martha Place in Englewood — much to the dismay of some of her neighbors. According to Dega, a neighbor threatened to shoot or poison any feral cat wandering onto the neighbor's property.
She called Charlotte County Animal Control for help.
"Animal Control's hands are tied," Dega said. "Something needs to happen."
The situation on Martha Place is common, suggested Charlotte County Animal Control division manager Brian Jones. Some neighbors feel the cats need care, while others feel they are a nuisance. He also said Animal Control talked to Dega's neighbors.
Feral cats, even though they have no owner, are considered domestic animals and are protected from animal cruelty, Jones said. Violators could face civil or even criminal penalties, he said.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kaitlyn Perez said anyone who shoots or poisons feral cats could face criminal penalties. What those penalties are depends upon the severity of the incident, she said.
Feral cats and wildlife
Feral or stray cats are no friends to wildlife since felines are natural born hunters.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recognizes feral, "free-ranging" and other house cats roaming outdoors as threats to wildlife populations.
However, the FWC will not initiate efforts to eradicate "outdoor cats" nor take any actions against homeowners who let theirs roam outdoors.
"The feral and free-ranging cat policy will have little, if any impact, in urban and suburban areas, except where serious threats to imperiled species exist," the policy states. "In those cases, (the FWC) will work with local interests to find solutions."
The primary focus of the FWC is "lessening the adverse impacts of feral and free-ranging cats on rare wildlife on (FWC) owned or managed lands."
TNR programs
When asked how many feral cats are roaming in Charlotte County, Jones said he suspects they number in the thousands and can be found throughout the county. Sarasota County officials wouldn't hazard a guess.
Various websites make distinctions between stray and feral cats. Stray cats are those whose owners either abandoned them or lost them. Feral cats are those that have had limited or no human contact and should be viewed as wild animals.
One effort to control free-ranging cat populations are Trap-Neuter-Release programs, commonly referred as TNRs. The ASPCA endorses TNRs as the only proven humane and effective method to manage community cat colonies.
"If a community cat survives kittenhood, his average lifespan is less than two years if living on his own," the ASPCA stated on its website at aspca.org. "If a cat is lucky enough to be in a colony that has a caretaker, he may reach 10 years."
The TNR calls for the trapping of a feral or stray cat. The cat is then spayed or neutered and vaccinated. The feral cat is then released back into its colony. But before it is released, the cat's ear is clipped which identifies it as a spayed or neutered cat.
For more information, visit communitycatsofcharlotte.org or catdepot.org in Sarasota County. Also, other local animal shelters — such as the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County, Suncoast Humane or EARS — can also provide valuable information as well as having spayed and neutered cats or dogs available for adoption.
For Charlotte County Animal Control, call 941-833-5690 or Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Animal Services at 941-861-9500.
