By DANIEL SUTPHIN
Staff Writer
PUNTA GORDA — There are almost 30 liveaboards anchored in Charlotte Harbor. With storm season in full swing, the question comes to mind: What do you do if you live on a boat?
What to do during a lightning storm…
According to long-time local liveaboard Warren Thames, there is one major practice that can go a long way to minimize damage to the vessel and keep the owner safe during a lightning storm.
“The cables that hold the mast up (shrouds and stays) must be grounded to the water,” Thames said. “Lightning will find the easiest and fastest route to the water. Something as simple as throwing a heavy chain into the water and attaching it securely to a shroud or stay can help the lightning bolt get to the water without going through the boat.”
When in danger of lightning...
The boater moves inside to the center of the vessel but not near the mast, according to Thames.
“This allows the shrouds and stays to form a ‘cone of safety’ within which the boater can relatively safely ride out the storm,” Thames said. “Obviously, there is no absolutely safe way to (not) be struck by lightning while on-board but I understand that this is the safest procedure to ride out a lightning storm.”
Lessons from second-hand experience...
Thames said that his vessel − a 1991 PDQ 36 yacht with a 47-foot mast, 36 feet in length and just under 19 feet wide − hasn’t been struck by lightning but that he knows some boat dwellers whose vessels have been hit.
“My vessel has not been struck by lightning to date,” Thames said, “but I do know a couple that was struck and this was their advice to me. Almost any lightning strike will destroy all on-board electronics as well as damage to the shrouds and stays.”
Get insurance...
Because damage is likely, Thames said it’s important to insure your vessel.
“While both of my backstays are grounded to the water, as a liveaboard in Florida (my home) this is one of the main reasons that I carry comprehensive (and expensive) insurance as well as liability insurance on my vessel,” Thames said.
SeaTow and BoatU.S. are two boat insurance providers in Charlotte County.
What if you’re at the marina?
Laishley Marina Dockmaster Rusty Heaxt said that while they don’t have any practices set in stone for storm safety, he does hope that common sense will take effect.
“We do not have anything for typical afternoon showers and storms,” Heaxt said. “We hope common sense kicks in on any storm and if one feels threatened.”
At Laishley, Heaxt said they do offer a Day Room in the marina as a safe haven.
“For any tropical (like storms) in nature, we take things on an individual basis,” Heaxt said. “In the event of a hurricane watch, we contact all renters and let them know that if it becomes a warning they are required to vacate the marina as it states in their contract.
For those on, or living on, their boats, Heaxt said that it is recommended they vacate to a safe upland shelter at first warning of thunder and lightning and to not do so during the storm itself.
Email: dsutphin@sun-herald.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.