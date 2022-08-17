CHARLOTTE HARBOR — Plans are up in the air for 13 acres of undeveloped land next to Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor in Port Charlotte.
Allegiant Travel Co. is building phase 1 and 2 of the resort on 9 acres of land.
That portion of the property is in the southwest area of the total 24 acres the company owns on the harbor.
The resort, 4949 Tamiami Trail, is expected to open in May and will feature 785 guest rooms including 189 luxury suites, along with amenities like dining, conference rooms, a spa and pool.
During an Aug. 3 company earnings conference call, Allegiant CEO John Redmond was asked by investors when he expects to make a decision on the remaining 13 acres, which sits in a triangle bounded by Main Street, U.S. 41 and Bayshore Road.
“In terms of phase 3, as we call it, we haven’t made any decisions on timing there,” he said. “There’s always the opportunities to do anything with that property. We’ve had inquiries from a multitude of different types of developers, so those of course are always possibilities down the road.”
The new phase would be “effectively doubling the size” of the resort, Redmond said.
“We would not start a project that, in essence, copied or followed the same blueprint as phase one and two until we saw that the results are there, the strength is there, and the demand is there for the product.”
He said if the company was to make a decision on the property, it would be at the end of this year or in early 2023.
Redmond did say they are already seeing some demand through reservations.
“To date, we have booked 1,100 (guest) room nights at an average daily rate of $390, which is impressive in that most of the reservations run in the May-through-September time frame,” he said.
That is “historically the slowest month of the year,” he said.
In addition, Redmond said they’ve booked 31 conference groups, totaling $31,300 in room nights.
The resort will have 60,000 square feet of combined convention space.
“The total contracted rooms, food and beverage revenue for these groups is roughly $13.4 million,” Redmond said.
He said 5.6% of rooms have been booked for 2024 “none of which are (guest) bookings and stopped taking group reservations for February 2024.”
“This impressive book percentage will only increase as we move closer to opening,” he said.
