The vision for the Bayfront Center and Punta Gorda Boat Club at Gilchrist Park might finally gain some clarity as the city looks to create a design concept for the Gilchrist Waterfront Activity Center.
To move forward, the first step is for the City Council to approve an amendment to the Nov. 21 Master Agreement with Dover Kohl at Wednesday’s regular council meeting. The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. in council chambers at 326 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda.
The Nov. 21 Master Agreement was originally signed with Dover Kohl for development of the City-Wide Master Plan, a guide intended to help determine future growth and development in the city. If approved, the activity center planning will be awarded to the Dover Kohl as an amendment to that agreement.
“It made sense to work with (Dover) since they were doing a City-Wide Plan to incorporate the Waterfront Activity Center,” said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
In October 2018, the City Council approved entering into negotiations with Dover Kohl to develop a conceptual plan for the Bayfront Center area.
Past Visions
- A January 2017 Team Punta Gorda survey found that 66 percent of local respondents believed the park needed a new facility. According to a February 2018 Sun report, water sports — including kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding and sailing — was the top activity represented, gathering 60 percent of public vote in the Team Punta Gorda survey.
- In January 2018, there was also talk of developing a waterfront restaurant and community center at the location, however, the proposed project never gained the local support needed to move forward. The proposed restaurant — a single-story structure infused with the Old Florida flavor of nearby homes on W. Retta Esplanade — was to be named Rumrunners, the second in a chain. Support for a commercial operation, such as a restaurant, was below 40 percent, according to the survey, with an equal number indicating they would seldom or never use a commercial facility on the site.
Future Outlook
The cost for the new planning project had an estimated completion time of August 2019. At the time of this report, city staff had not yet determined the source for funding the project, according to Reichert.
To get the community’s input for the center, Dover Kohl plans to hold a three-day workshop to run parallel to the five-day City-Wide Master Plan Charrette in March. The meetings will be held in the evening from Monday through Friday. A specific date for the series of meetings was not available.
Other changes at Gilchrist …
More restroom facilities are in the works for Gilchrist Park. With the Gilchrist Park Playground bathroom facility projected to open at the end of the month. City staff is seeking City Council approval to contract Avant Construction of Punta Gorda to build the Harborwalk Area 1 restroom, to be located between the two new pavilions in the redesigned part of the park near the first entrance on W. Retta Esplanade.
Total cost for the project is estimated to be $415,232 with funding sourced from city’s one-cent sales tax. Construction is anticipated to start in January with a projected timeline of 180 days. City staff does not anticipate any need to close the harbor walk, the gazebo or the pavilions.
