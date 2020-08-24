On a warm summer day in August of 1960, civics class came alive for Rodney Hurst with the punctuation of a baseball bat. As a black teenager, he escaped an angry white mob that rampaged through Jacksonville streets because he and others dared to integrate a lunch counter.
Hurst was only a teenager on Ax Handle Saturday, an event that will be commemorated across the state Thursday, Aug. 27, including a virtual program sponsored by the Charlotte County Democrats on that same day. Hurst will be the keynote speaker at the event, which will also feature vocalist Celene Evans Galvan. The program is free and open to the public. For more information contact the Charlotte County Democrats at 941-764-8440.
His story takes on added relevance today as hundreds of thousands of young people across the nation have joined in a March for Justice to protest the killing of black people under color of law.
“The peaceful protests of teenagers who dared to challenge segregated white lunch counters is not a myth or an urban legend,” Hurst writes. “Nor is the attack by more than 200 whites with baseball bats and ax handles on 34 Black NAACP Youth Council members on Aug. 27, 1960.
All of a sudden I saw all of these white people with ax handles and baseball bats running toward me,” he recalled of the day he became a man.
Hurst described a children’s crusade of bright-eyed, fresh-faced, high-minded young people. Many of whom were the children of black GIs who had just helped win a war against fascism and fear. And then the war came home to Hurst.
“At age eleven, I joined the Jacksonville Youth Council National Association of Colored People (NAACP) at the invitation of Rutledge Henry Pearson, the Youth Council's Advisor and my eighth grade American History class instructor,” he writes in his book, "It Was Never About a Hot Dog And a Coke!"
“At age 15, I would become president of the Youth Council NAACP. By the hundreds, young Blacks in Jacksonville responded to the call of Mr. Pearson to fight racism and segregation through this extraordinary organization.”
Hurst will be sharing his story from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
