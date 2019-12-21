PUNTA GORDA — While Floridians drive to the grocery stores for their holiday dinners, Punta Gorda resident Jarvis Howard had to hunt for his.
This was back in 1876, of course. And instead of a typical turkey or a ham, he caught himself a sandhill crane, which is a now protected species.
"You would have to fend for yourself," said Crystal Diff, a program coordinator with Charlotte County History Services.
This was typical for many families back then. Mothers had to sew dolls for their kids, and churn their own butter.
"With all the hard work that went into Christmas dinner and toys, we should be thankful for what we have now," Diff said.
The Punta Gorda Charlotte Library went back in time Saturday, teaching kids and their families about what Christmas was like in the 1800s.
Kids got to create their own butter, dolls and ornaments at the event, and even got a special reading of "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" from Arcadia author and storyteller Carol Mahler.
Twelve-year-old Micah Thibodeau wanted to make butter so he could make scrambled eggs when he got home. Meanwhile, Cheyenne Thibodeau, 10, made a gingerbread ornament with markers and plastic that shrunk when heated.
Mahler also told the kids some Seminole legends, local folklore and sang Florida folksongs.
Residents can explore more folklore at the Florida Facts and Fables seminar from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Jan. 15. at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. 941-613-3160.
