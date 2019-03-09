If you were asked to pick a single word to describe who you are, how long would it take you?
Angie Taillon, Principal of Neil Armstrong Elementary School, was happy to have the fifth-graders participate in the “I Am... Experience” at the school for that exact reason.
Students are encouraged to write their word on their arms to celebrate their identities as they define it. A professional photographer then takes their photo, to later be part of a community exhibit.
“I think it’s empowering. If you ask a child to pick 10 bad things about themselves, they can name it very quickly,” Taillon said. “If you ask them to name one good thing, they pause.”
Taillon chose the word ‘dedicated’ to describe herself, because of her dedication to her students.
She said she chose only the fifth-graders to participate in this experience, because as kids are getting ready to go off to middle school, they really begin to find their identities.
“It’s a good time to leave here feeling good about yourself,” she said.
Taillon added that the fifth-graders have a better understanding of what the experience is supposed to mean, and therefore, a greater appreciation.
She enjoyed watching the students’ thought process as they puzzled over which word to pick.
One student, she said, initially had picked “unique” as his word. Upon seeing another student had chosen the same, he went back to the drawing board.
In the end, he decided on a new word for himself, “exclusive.”
“It almost bothered them if they had the same word as someone else,” Taillon said.
Third-grader Addison Provencal chose “creative” to describe herself. Students in other grades were able to participate with parent permission. Addison was able to participate, because her mom, Chelsie Provencal is a third-grade teacher at Neil Armstrong, and was at the event.
“I love arts and crafts, and my mom picked ‘creative’, too, so I thought it would be creative to have the same as her,” Addison said.
Christina Smith, Family Engagement Associate at NAE wrote ‘worth it’ on her arms as a reminder to herself.
“Kids need to know who they are in a positive way,” she said, “Not what other people think of them, but what they think of themselves.”
Fifth-grader Connor Lawson chose “compassionate” to describe himself.
“I try to make my friends feel better if they’re feeling upset,” he said.
Dr. David Rowe sponsored the event with his office, Paradise Dental in Port Charlotte.
Rowe has a 9-year-old daughter and said he believes projects like these that promote empowerment for our students are important.
It’s a “double learning” experience, he said. That’s because it empowers kids by helping them see difference in others, while showing them bullying is wrong.
After all the students had their photos taken, the fifth grade students were slated to get a group shot taken of them by a drone.
The photos will be on display from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on April 18 at the First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd. in Port Charlotte. You can learn more about the campaign at iamexperiences.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.