As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Florida, you might be wondering what happens if you are hospitalized with the disease.
You’re likely to be treated with a combination of convalescent plasma and the experimental drug remdesivir. Both treatments seem to have success in decreasing symptoms, according to Dr. Paul Chupka, Chief Medical Officer of Englewood Community Hospital.
“The premise behind convalescent plasma is it’s blood from a patient who has tested positive and developed antibodies in their blood,” Chupka.
All HCA hospitals, which locally include Englewood Community Hospital, Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, and Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, are participating in the convalescent plasma study, which is led by Mayo Clinic.
Dr. Paul Chupka said when the blood is transfused to a current patient with COVID-19, the antibodies help their immune system fight off the virus. With the treatment, patients seem to test negative much sooner than they would otherwise.
Without it, they may remain positive for the virus for several weeks.
Mary Ann Wehrle, an Englewood woman whose husband died from complications from COVID-19, said after he received the treatment, he tested negative within a week. However, he died weeks later after developing a secondary infection. Though he never recovered, Wehrle said she was pleased with the treatment he received.
At Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Chief Medical Officer Dr. George Ruggiero also said the plasma therapy can be an excellent option for certain patients.
“We have treated several patients to date, and it is one of the many options we now have to treat COVID-19 patients,” Ruggiero said.
The convalescent plasma therapy is a one-time treatment, in which patients typically receive one liter, though larger or heavier patients could require two liters.
Patients who meet the requirements for the convalescent plasma therapy also typically meet the requirements for remdesivir, which has been associated with an improvement in clinical recovery and a 62 percent reduction in the risk of mortality, according to a press release from manufacturer Gilead.
Both treatments are still in experimental stages, and Chupka did not supply specific numbers as to how many patients have been treated and how many have recovered. Getting accurate results on the treatment’s efficacy will take many months, he said.
“It’s all experimental so we’ll see when it’s all done what the true numbers are across the country to say if it’s a treatment course going forward,” Chupka said. “Seeing what we have seen, it seems to definitely help with the symptoms.”
Chupka also said it seems promising that a vaccine may be available by the end of the year.
