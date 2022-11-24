Lee Nives and Charles Meyer adjust the online laptop camera for the Q&A from special guest, Jane Espenson, television writer and producer, at the start of the “What’s Your Story 2022” award ceremony held at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library.
Over 50 writers submitted original stories for the “What’s Your Story 2022” sponsored by Charlotte County Public Library. The award ceremony was held at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
The Teen Division “What’s Your Story 2022” award winners were Arielle Trent, first place, and Liberty Larsen, third place. Trent’s original story was entitled “10 Years’ Time” and shared the story of friends talking to each other about where they wanted to be in 10 years. Larsen’s original story was entitled “Nicholas the Duck,” and follows Nicholas, who solved the murder of his best human friend. Each received a gift card for their winning story.
The Adult Division “What’s Your Story 2022” award winners were Bill Platt, first place, and Kathleen Perkins, third place. Bill Platt’s original story was entitled “Skunk Apes.” Kathleen Perkins’ original story was entitled “The Sunset Creepers and The Scavenger Hunt Murders.” Each received a gift card for their winning story.
Guests for “What’s Your Story 2022,” sponsored by the Punta Gorda Charlotte Public Library, had the opportunity to listen to special guest Jane Espenson via Zoom.
Charles Meyer, Charlotte County Public Library coordinator for “What’s Your Story 2022” writing contest, welcomes guests and writers.
The Charlotte County Public Library’s “What Your Story 2022” award ceremony was recently held at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, Shreve St. Punta Gorda. A special guest, Jane Espenson, a television writer and producer for shows such as “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “The O.C.," Gilmore Girls,” “Game of Thrones,” and “Once Upon a Time,” appeared via Zoom.
Charles Meyer, Charlotte County Public Library Coordinator of the “What’s Your Story 2022” contest interviewed Espenson about the details that make a television script successful. She also gave tips and insights on beginning a successful career as a scriptwriter.
Fifty writers submitted original stories limited to 1,500 words. According to one of the judge's remarks, "The writers submitted excellent stories that were intelligent and enjoyable to read."
Stories were based far in the future, set in the past, or current to life now. The contest was open to ages 13 and up, and gift cards were awarded to the winners in the Teen and Adult categories.
