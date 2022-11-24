The Charlotte County Public Library’s “What Your Story 2022” award ceremony was recently held at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, Shreve St. Punta Gorda. A special guest, Jane Espenson, a television writer and producer for shows such as “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “The O.C.," Gilmore Girls,” “Game of Thrones,” and “Once Upon a Time,” appeared via Zoom.

Charles Meyer, Charlotte County Public Library Coordinator of the “What’s Your Story 2022” contest interviewed Espenson about the details that make a television script successful. She also gave tips and insights on beginning a successful career as a scriptwriter.


