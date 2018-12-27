When you walk through Audubon-Pennington Nature Park off Alton Street, there’s a reason you’ll see only plants native to Florida, like the cypress or the slash pine.
That’s because every week, a small team of volunteers walks through the 8-acre suburban park early in the morning, pulling out all the invasive seedlings, such as air potato vines, little carrotwood trees or Brazilian pepper trees.
They also pick up the trash.
“Don’t ask us some of the trash we find in here,” said Nancy Turner, slyly. “I don’t think there’s anything you can think of that we haven’t picked up.”
Everyone in the group is a member of the Peace River Audubon Society. Six people went out Wednesday morning after Christmas, same as every Wednesday morning. Because they’re out every week, their work is quick. No need to bring in the backhoe for major extirpation of overgrown weeds.
Larry Linn of Punta Gorda has been at it for the longest, about 20 years.
The park is owned by the county, but maintained by the club. It was developed in 1989 with a county park, but also the gift of the late Betty Pennington, who was a teacher at Sallie Jones Elementary School.
The small park sits on what is almost an island, created when the canals were dug. Today, it is an oasis in old suburb where most homeowners keep their lawn green and treeless all the way to the water’s edge. In the park, the native trees and shrubs hang over the shoreline. A walker mostly sees the water at a distance through leaves and vines of native Florida plants.
The tiny park offers its very own cypress swamp along with helpful signs to identify the plants.
The club members thanked the county for installing a box to shelter bats, and also, a box in which to dispose of cigarette butts.
Once a year, Audubon volunteers use the park as part of the annual Christmas bird count, which is conducted throughout North American since 1900.
This year in the park, they saw a barred owl, a red bellied woodpecker, and the rare limpkin in the park.
