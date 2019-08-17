PORT CHARLOTTE — More and more across the country, librarians are dealing with people in ways beyond their traditional job description.
Some libraries are even bringing on social workers to help with patrons who are homeless, violent, drug addicted or mentally ill.
To handle these issues here in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties, training is offered to library staff.
Still, there has been some staff turnover at libraries in Charlotte County lately, for example.
Two of nine full-time Charlotte County library employees have left in recent months, according to Elaine Jones, county public information coordinator.
A former supervisor of the Punta Gorda Public Library - which is moving to a new location in the city - resigned in July after there were multiple security issues involving mentally ill patrons, and instances of discomfort involving local YouTube activists doing video recordings.
It's not uncommon to see homeless people hanging out at local libraries. The facilities are open to anyone in the public. Aside from books and informational resources, they also offer clean bathrooms, drinking fountains and cool air conditioning for free.
When law enforcement are called, problems often involve theft, suspicious and mentally ill people, disturbances and lewd, lascivious activities, according to Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reports over the past year and a half.
Bill Albers, government liaison for the Punta Gorda Friends of the Library, thinks more could be done to protect library staff and patrons.
"So much has gone on," Albers said. "I think the homeless and the security ties into a lack of concern and a lack of leadership. After that situation happened with (a local librarian), who is very patient with some of these people, she tried to do the right thing and understand his needs and try to keep him quiet, handling it professionally. Now all of a sudden she’s gone."
TRAINING BEYOND BOOKS
In Sarasota County, library staff members have access to training such as webinars, conference workshops, and the Tampa Bay Library Consortium on topics related to interacting with customers, including those who may be in need of social services.
"We encourage staff members to attend these types of workshops when possible," said Renee DiPilato, director of Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources. "We also work with community partners, local social service agencies and other county departments to make information available to staff and customers. We want all customers to have a safe, pleasant and welcoming experience in our libraries."
In DeSoto County, all county employees are provided with similar training opportunities, including how to deal with active shooter situations.
"In any position where you interact with 200 to 500 people on a given day, there may be an occasional issue," said Linda Waters, director of DeSoto County's library department. "We work very hard to treat every individual with respect and dignity, just as we would prefer to be treated."
She said they do have some workshops geared toward interactions, and how to diffuse patrons who usually aren't really angry with staff specifically, but who are just having a difficult time.
"Our staff also has the ready availability of a variety of training, mostly provided through state library grants and our regional library cooperatives at the Southwest Florida Library Network based in Fort Myers and the Tampa Bay Library Cooperative in Tampa."
Jones said library staff in Charlotte County are well-trained to deliver "excellent customer service."
They get mental health first aid training from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care personnel also, according to Brian Gleason, the county's communications manager.
"(They learn) ways to recognize and interact with individuals experiencing a mental health or addiction challenge or in crisis," Gleason said.
In addition to the mental health training, Gleason said library supervisors participated in facilities rules training and a workshop by the Florida Gulf Coast University Institute of Government on interacting with disruptive citizens.
"Supervisors reviewed the new facility rules regarding video and audio-taping with all library staff members and posted facility rules at all libraries," Gleason said. "At a staff training day, all library staff received cards outlining facility rules and how to interact with violators and enforcement actions they can take."
"If a customer finds compliance (with our laws) a challenge," Jones said, "our staff is well trained to deliver excellent customer service and to work proactively with the customer to correct the situation. When warranted, we will ask for assistance from local law enforcement."
VIOLENCE AND THREATS
In Lee County, Fort Myers Beach Library Director Leroy Hommerding was fatally stabbed by a man law enforcement authorities charged with first degree murder, Adam Soules, 36. In that case, according to a WINK news report, Hommerding was murdered outside the library where he worked in January.
Deputies said Soules told them he wanted to kill Hommerding for a while because he disrespected him.
There have also been threats of violence from patrons at local libraries recently.
At the Punta Gorda Public Library (424 W. Henry St.), there was a disturbance with a customer of the library, according to a May 23 Punta Gorda Police Department report.
An officer wrote that a man was trespassed from the property for going after a female patron, after she and others in the library wouldn't let him use their debit or credit cards so he could use the fax machine.
According to the report, the man was trying to send a fax but couldn't, because it only takes credit or debit cards.
When the woman said no to him, the man responded by cursing at her. He then sat at the fax machine with his head down mumbling "kill her, kill her", and he was asked to leave.
The man went outside and then went after the female patron who had said no to him, cursing at her again.
The man left the premises but returned soon after, which is where police confronted him and served him with the trespass citation.
Albers thinks more can be done to protect librarians and patrons, though.
"I would hate to think you would have to start putting in metal detectors," Albers said. "I never thought we had a problem until the last several months in the library. They could increase police presence with officers showing up periodically at different times of the day. The county could also provide better training so the librarians know how to deal with these people and know when and who to call if there is a problem. It’s concerning that some people spend their time intimidating and making people feel unsafe."
Charlotte County officials said safety is the top priority.
"Library staff undergo rigorous and repeated training on how to handle a variety of scenarios, ranging from nuisance patrons to mental illness to workplace violence. Any staff member requesting additional training can access it through their supervisors," Gleason said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.