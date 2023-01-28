When there's no safe haven ...

After being molested by a friend of her mother’s, Tammy Toney-Butler wasn’t even aware she was a victim of sex trafficking.
“My mom did drugs and she was broke,” Butler said. “My dad was in Vietnam. I didn’t realize until I was grown that I had been a victim — and my mother was my trafficker.”
Butler heads up Reflective Space Ministry in Charlotte County, a nonprofit whose goal is to help victims who have been preyed upon for sex or lured into online pornography.
Her story is not unusual.
Thomas Nettesheim, executive director of Restoring Oaks Inc., said 41% of child sexual exploitation victims are trafficked by a member of their family or a close confidant, such as a coach or pastor.
There is no safe haven for children — especially teens who have their own phone and are curious about everything on the internet.
Online solicitation is becoming more and more common. The predator will strike up a conversation, then ask for a photo — maybe starting with a bathing suit shot and progressing to requesting nude photos.
The predator then uses those photos to blackmail the teen into more serious porn or even sex acts.
Predators may also meet and lure victims into sex acts with drugs or money.
There are reports of teens in foster care group homes being targeted by predators. Many of them are easy prey if they have a history of neglect and/or drug use.
Florida is the No. 3 state in the nation for sexual exploitation of children, and Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties are not without problems.
In the last decade, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office set up online stings with an officer posing as a 14-year-old girl. Callers knew the age and still set up meetings for sex.
Twenty-five men took the bait in 2019 and were arrested — believing they were going to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex.
The sting had been run more than a half-dozen times since 2012 and has caught dozens of people trying to meet young teens through the last decade.
It’s a national problem and, despite efforts by law enforcement and advocacy groups, there is no sign it’s getting any better.
In 2021, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received 29.3 million reports on its cyber tip line of images and videos of sexual exploitation of children.
There were 84 million images downloaded.
Those numbers are indicative of the explosion of the sexual exploitation of children who are trafficked and often trapped by online predators into posing for pornographic material on the internet.
“Social media is having a huge impact,” said Butler, whose Reflective Spaces Ministry reaches out to victims of sexual exploitation. “Social media opens (kids) up to being preyed on. They’re getting cellphones at 10 years old and it gives a predator access to their bedrooms.
“There are no safeguards and the child does not always realize the seriousness of sending sex texts to someone who will blackmail them. And that leads to (all sorts) of other things, even drug addiction.”
According to the FBI, “sextortion” is a problem that is exploding. In 2022, there were more than 7,000 reports of sextortion, with victims as young as 10.
The impact on the lives of young victims can be everlasting — and a danger to their lives.
“I was a nurse for years, and this exposure can lead to suicide,” said Butler, who was first molested when she was in kindergarten.
She said there were at least a dozen deaths by suicide in the last year linked to exploitation.
“Once you have your (image) online, it can’t be taken down. Social media companies are not being accountable and hide behind the Sex Communications Decency Act.”
She said legislation was introduced in 2022, but “it went nowhere.”
“Every time a victim sees that photo or it is sent to someone, it’s like getting raped again.”
In 2018, more than 18 million reports of children being sexually abused were sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. And, in 2021, that number ballooned to 29.3 million reports on a tip line and more than 84 million images and videos — a 30% increase.
Linda Hardcastle, with the Safe Children’s Coalition of Sarasota/Manatee, said youth are extremely vulnerable to social media.
“It is a huge platform for traffickers,” she said in an email. “It’s a billion-dollar industry due to demand. A child can be sold over and over again and the ‘John’ can be anyone .... Parents and caregivers must be aware of what children are doing on social media.”
In Florida, the Department of Children and Families usually takes the lead in identifying victims of commercial sexual exploitation.
According to DCF, out of 1,876 reports of trafficking, 81.8% were female, while 17% were male and 1.18% were “other.” Also, of those 1,876 reports, 77.3% of the children were living at home with their parents or a caregiver.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody recently said the state is continuing its work to fight the crimes.
“Ending human trafficking in Florida is a top priority, and while we made great strides toward this goal during my first term as Attorney General, we cannot relent in our efforts to prosecute traffickers and help victims,” Moody recently stated in a news release. “One way you can join our efforts is by learning how to spot and report suspicious activity.”
She encourages residents to visit YouCanStopHT.com to help “end this atrocious crime in Florida.”
There are avenues to help victims recover, which include returning them to their home; placing them in a foster care group home; or putting them in what is called a “safe” home where counseling is available.
DCF was allotted $4.2 million to serve CSE youth, but the cost to do so was more than $11.5 million in fiscal year 2019-20.
The number of CSE providers and beds available to youth has decreased since the peak in 2018-19.
Since 2013-14, the number of youths who qualify for this treatment has fluctuated between 141 and 516. As of May 2022, however, DCF had a capacity to treat only 63 children in these safe houses — a decrease of 20 beds from 2021, according to the 2022 annual report filed by the Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability.
There is help.
Butler, who has aided local victims of sexual exploitation, said she hopes to grow her Reflective Spaces Ministry so she can counsel others through knowledge gained by her own experience.
“We have a food pantry, provide transportation for survivors and try to keep them from returning to that life by teaching life skills and boundary setting,” she said.
“My faith in God is what set me free and allowed me to minister and empower people to realize (what happened to them was not their fault). But the damage it does to the body and spirit is tough to deal with.”
