 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
enterprise featured breaking topical

When there's no safe haven ...

  • 0
When there's no safe haven ...

After being molested by a friend of her mother’s, Tammy Toney-Butler wasn’t even aware she was a victim of sex trafficking.

“My mom did drugs and she was broke,” Butler said. “My dad was in Vietnam. I didn’t realize until I was grown that I had been a victim — and my mother was my trafficker.”


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred