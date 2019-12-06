PORT CHARLOTTE — If you look closely at the giant cranes on the Sunseeker site, you’ll see small American flags fluttering at the very top.
Those 130-foot cranes appear to be slowly moving buckets of concrete to fill support pillars. The pillars will anchor and elevate the nine-story hotels as well as a half-mile waterfront walkway 13 feet above the mean high water mark.
With all the activity at the tip of this Charlotte Harbor neighborhood, about 170 workers are on site at present, according to Allegiant Travel Company, the parent company of Sunseeker.
Three hotel structures with 783 rooms and suites is slated to open for business in the spring of 2021, but the main structures could be done a lot sooner, Allegiant President John Redmond told shareholders in October.
Further on into the resort construction, some 800 people are expected on the 22-acre site, said Allegiant spokeswoman Hilarie Grey. Trades include electrical, plumbing, concrete, plastering and stucco.
Decked out in harnesses and tool belts, those workers have already poured about 5,500 cubic yards of concrete, Redmond said in a recent email.
But so far, no one has been able to say where the workers are coming from or where they are staying. Allegiant does not comment on its subcontractors, Grey said, except to say workers tend to be on site six days a week.
The county’s role in inspecting the giant construction project is limited at this point, said Charlotte County Building Official Ben Bailey. Due to the size and complexity of the project, Allegiant is required to hire private inspectors, Bailey said. The county sends staff weekly, however, to ensure that private inspectors are making their rounds.
Asked about how many of the workers are local, Grey said only that all subcontractors are required to have a preference for local workers.
Donna Barrett of the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association said she is confident that local contractors are encouraged to participate.
“As soon as we heard about the project, we were given an email,” she said.
The association then shared the email with its members to contact Sunseeker.
“There have been locals that have been working,” she said, noting some local stucco contractors were on the job.
Allegiant would not release the name of subcontractors, but Bailey did.
The main subcontractors at this point, Bailey said are Florida Premier Contractors, B&I Contractors of Fort Myers, Crowther Roofing of Fort Myers and Bears Plumbing of South Florida.
Meanwhile, Sunseeker’s website lists Point Charlotte Development LLC as the main contractor. According to information from the Florida Department of State, Point Charlotte’s principal address is 1201 N. Town Center Dr., in Las Vegas, which is the same address as Allegiant headquarters.
Boston-based Suffolk Construction as the largest contractor. Suffolk has offices in Florida as well. Public relations staff there took questions from the Sun, but did not provide any answers last week.
Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex owns a building company, but said he does not know about local participation in Sunseeker construction. He believes it will be hard for Sunseeker to find the number of workers and the specific skills it needs locally for a project of this size.
One question many have is where are they staying?
Staff answering the phone at Florida Premier Contractor said only one worker is on site at the moment, and that person is local.
Crowther Roofing staff said it uses its own staff, all of whom live near the two offices in Sarasota and Fort Myers.
As far as finding local workers, no one has contacted the region’s employment center seeking construction workers, said Hans Dettling, Employment Security Representative with CareerSource Southwest Florida. Dettling said he doubts contractors will find skilled laborers here in the county due to the high employment rate.
“The warm bodies aren’t here,” Dettling said.
The state will work with construction companies, Dettling said. It offers a 50% share for six months of training with an employer, he said. But the construction industry is not a big participant in this deal, he added. Workers there tend to start at the bottom as a laborer and work their way up.
Outside of the construction phase, Allegiant and Sunseeker are working with CareerSource, however, Dettling said. CareerSource is working with Sunseeker to identify some of the higher resort positions, and local colleges are offering programs in hospitality.
