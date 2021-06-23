Golf carts along the roadways and in small communities are a common sight around Charlotte County.
To help clarify where, how and by whom they are allowed to be operated, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office representatives have outlined the county's laws regarding golf carts in a Facebook post this week.
Where can they travel on public roads?
The areas where golf carts have been approved for use on public roads, include: Bridgeless Barrier Islands, Mobile Gardens subdivision, Holiday Mobile Estates subdivision, Pirate Harbor subdivision, Lemon Bay Isles subdivision and Babcock Ranch.
Anywhere else?
Golf carts may be operated on roadways that are designated for golf carts with a posted speed limit of 30 mph or less.
Is a driver's license required?
Golf cart operators are not required to have a driver's license; however, to operate a golf cart on designated public roadways, a person must be 14 years or older.
What about local municipal laws?
The operation of golf carts on roads must comply with any more restrictive ordinances enacted by local government and should be verified prior to operating these vehicles.
What if the cart goes more than 20 mph?
The minute a golf cart exceeds 20 mph, it becomes a low-speed vehicle and is subject to a totally different set of rules.
If you have any questions, comments can be left on the CCSO post at Facebook.com/CCSOFLSheriff.
More details can also be found by reading the Charlotte County code detailing the rules for golf carts on public roads.
Those details can be found by clicking here or going to bit.ly/3wMX3qK.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.