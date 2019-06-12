U.S. News & World Report's annual Best High Schools Rankings were released Wednesday with a new twist — for the first time, high schools were ranked within each metropolitan statistical area.
How is this different from U.S. News rankings released in April?
Those numbers ranked high schools nationally and within states.
Why rank schools within each district?
“We’ve heard from students, parents and school officials that they’re interested in seeing how their school compares with others in the community,” Robert Morse, chief data strategist at U.S. News, said in a statement. “With these new rankings, residents in more than 900 metro areas nationwide can see which local schools are succeeding at educating and graduating their students.”
Which schools were included?
All public high schools in the nation with a 12th-grade enrollment of 15 students or more, or that had a sufficient number of students in other grades to be analyzed. The total was 17,245 public high schools, an increase from the 2,700 schools that were ranked last year.
What are the rankings based on?
Six factors, including college readiness as measured by 12th-graders who took and passed AP and IB exams, math and reading proficiency, graduation rates, and the performance of black, Hispanic and low-income students.
How did our local schools do?
CHARLOTTE
- Lemon Bay High School (Englewood): #180 in Florida, #3,644 in National
- Edison Collegiate High School (Punta Gorda): #246 in Florida, #5,328 in National
- Charlotte High School (Punta Gorda): #247 in Florida, #5,336 in National
- Port Charlotte High School (Port Charlotte): #286 in Florida, #6,567 in National
- Charlotte Virtual: #468-555 in Florida, #12,935-17,245 in National
SARASOTA
- Pine View School (Osprey): #1 in Florida, #15 in National
- Riverview High School (Sarasota): #52 in Florida, #1,019 in National
- Suncoast Polytechnical High School (Sarasota): #58 in Florida, #1,040 in National
- Venice Senior High School (Venice): #105 in Florida, #1,997 in National
- North Port High School (North Port): #205 in Florida, #5,602 in National
- Sarasota High School (Sarasota): #282 in Florida, #6,379 in National
- Sarasota Military Academy (Sarasota): #322 in Florida, #7,617 in National
- Booker High School (Sarasota): #391 in Florida, #9,703 in National
- Imagine School at North Port (North Port): #424 in Florida, #10,895 in National
DESOTO
- DeSoto County High School (Arcadia): #468-555 in Florida, #12,935-17,245 in National
Information from Tampa Bay Times Staff Writer Thomas C. Tobin formed the basis of this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.