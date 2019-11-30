PUNTA GORDA — Marshall John Bowman was elected as town marshal of Punta Gorda in 1896. In his fourth two-year term, he was assassinated in his home.
Members of the Punta Gorda History Center believe his death came as an act of revenge for his tough stance against drinking and gambling in the town.
It was a different world then, but more historic tales like this can be experienced during the center’s 5th Annual Founders Day Week in Punta Gorda planned for Dec. 1 through Dec. 7.
“There will be a life-size cut out of each local historic icon,” said Gene Murtha, the center’s president. “We have a thing called the hall of honor and every year we induct 10 people that contributed to make Punta Gorda the city it was and is.”
Almost 130 years ago, a group of settlers from the new town of Trabue met in a billiards parlor near the corner of what has become Olympia Avenue and Taylor Street, according to a Punta Gorda History Center press release.
That meeting led to the settlers choosing to incorporate their small town into a city, renaming it Punta Gorda.
To honor those founders, the center hosts an annual founders’ day week, culminating on Dec. 7 — the official date of the city’s incorporation.
“We try to make it new and exciting each year,” Murtha said. “The basic principle of this event is to honor the founders who gave us Punta Gorda.”
There are 20 organizations involved in this year’s founders’ week.
This year’s celebration will be full of fun and educational events, according to the center’s press release.
Both Christmas holiday and history-related events will take place, some of which are recurring annual festivities and are now a part of the center’s annual Founders’ Day Week celebration.
For more information about Founders’ Week events, go to puntagordahistorycenter.com or call 941-916-8800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.