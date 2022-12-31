You know that a place is as Boston as beans when it’s rumored that visiting royals William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, popped in after, of course, a Celtics game.
Turns out they didn’t really visit Kelly’s Roast Beef.
But now you can, even in Florida.
Franchising since 2020, Kelly’s Roast Beef, a hometown company with four corporate-owned Massachusetts stores, recently committed with three franchisee partners to build as many as 43 new green-and-white units in Florida and New England.
Ryan Dion, chief operating officer for prominent franchisee RAVentures Hospitality, grew up in Melrose, Massachusetts, two miles from the Kelly’s on U.S. Route 1 in Saugus.
“I’ve eaten countless times at Kelly’s my whole life,” he said. “It’s very near and dear to my heart.”
On Dec. 9, Dion was in Sarasota to open Florida’s first Kelly’s, in the former University Park Sweet Tomatoes.
It’s the first of about a dozen 4,500-square-foot units with drive-thrus that RAVentures plans to open on Florida’s west coast over the next two to three years. The next two will open in Pasadena, near St. Pete Beach, and at Founders Square, Naples, in late spring/early summer 2023.
More stores are planned for North Port’s Cocoplum Village Shops and Creekside Commons in Parrish.
The history of Kelly’s dates back to 1951, when founders Frank McCarthy and Ray Carey first worked together at The Paul Roger House in Revere Beach. While still working at the inn’s restaurant, they opened a hot dog shack next door.
When a wedding party canceled one night, the two created the original roast beef sandwich as an opportunistic lark.
The next day at their stand, they sliced up orphaned roast beef from the event and began serving it on grilled, buttered hamburger buns.
The three roasts that they’d expected to last the whole day disappeared in an hour, and Kelly’s Roast Beef was born.
Since then, Kelly’s roast beef sandwich has become the stuff of legend, selling as much as 20,000 sandwiches a month at any given store and a staggering 1 million annually across all locations.
Each location roasts its beef in house throughout the day, to keep everything fresh. A carving machine thinly slices 25-day-aged, medium-rare, melt-in-the-mouth roast sirloin tip, to order. The sirloin is placed on a buttered, griddled sesame-seed bun and topped with condiments and a slice of Land O’Lakes white American cheese. A large sandwich can hold half a pound of meat.
Those in the know ask for a “three-way” with tangy James River Barbecue Sauce, mayo and cheese.
Other menu items include fried whole-belly Ipswich clams, lobster rolls, clam chowder, French fries, onion rings, hot dogs and chicken fingers.
All Kelly's Southwest Florida locations will have dedicated fryers for gluten-free menu items.
To ensure the same iconic Kelly’s experience 1,400 miles from home, Florida store operators get extensive training in Massachusetts. They also use the same food distributors and ingredients, including clams flown in from Ipswich.
"We knew that business was booming in Florida and there was nothing like Kelly’s there,” said Dion. “The excitement for the brand is tremendous. We had a line most of the day when we opened, full of people from Massachusetts, primarily east of I-495, all telling stories about Kelly’s.”
Kelly’s Roast Beef ($$, O), 5407 University Parkway (The Square at UTC), Sarasota, is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday, to 9 p.m. Sunday.
