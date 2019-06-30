Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. W winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. W winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph.