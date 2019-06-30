Waldo is hiding in Downtown Punta Gorda.
Copperfish Books is teaming up with "Where's Waldo" publisher, Candlewick Press, and the American Booksellers Association, with over 250 independent booksellers across the country, to "Find Waldo" in their communities.
The month-long scavenger hunt will take place beginning today throughout downtown Punta Gorda, which will encourage kids and parents to visit up to 25 participating locations in search of Waldo.
Players can pick up a "Find Waldo Local in Punta Gorda" passport from any participating location, beginning today. The passport will contain the names of all sites. There will be a Waldo hiding in each location. For each one you spot, you will collect a stamp or signature from that business.
"The purpose of Find Waldo Local is to bring customers — both old and new — to downtown businesses while underscoring the unique character of our city, promoting our 'Shop Local' message, and bolstering our shared sense of community in Punta Gorda," said Serena Wyckoff, co-owner of Copperfish Books.
The first 125 players who collect store stamps/signatures from at least 10 different businesses and turn their passports into Copperfish Books will win an "I Found Waldo" button, and a $1 coupon.
Those who collect at least 20 stamps/signatures will win the button, coupon, and be entered into a grand-prize drawing on July 31 to win other prizes.
Copperfish will host a Find Waldo Local Wrap Party from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on July 31 at Copperfish Books, 103 W. Marion Ave.
For more information, call Copperfish Books at 941-250-2560.
