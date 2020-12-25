179 Tournament Road, Rotonda West

PORT CHARLOTTE

• 13586 Martha Ave., Port Charlotte: Some of the decorations are homemade. Display includes a two-story inflatable.

• Nelson Avenue, Port Charlotte: Several houses decorated along the street.

• 495 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte: Full house and yard displays.

• 6387 Cutler Terrace, Port Charlotte: Awesome light display.

PUNTA GORDA

• Gulfview Road, Punta Gorda Isles: Residents on the cul-de-sac decorate annually.

• Bonn Court N., Deep Creek: Half-dozen homes decorated with lots of lights.

• 27060 Pelotas Drive, Deep Creek: Display of lights including reindeer, snowmen, gingerbread house and large lighted candy canes.

• Lakewood Village, 5601 Duncan Road, Punta Gorda: Many residents decorated and the entrance is decorated as well.

• 3805 Rosemary Drive, Punta Gorda: Lots of lights and inflatables. Entire yard is full and the house is covered.

ENGLEWOOD

• 10192 Willowood Ave., Englewood: Music light display and more than 25 inflatables.

• 10430 Reims Ave., Englewood East: About 10,000 lights on display from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Large tree with synced lights through the yard. Traditional nativity scene under the trees.

• 5230 Montego Lane, Gulf Cove: Christmas village with more than 200 lit buildings, as well as other interesting mechanical items such as trains and a music box. The homeowner welcomes guests to get out of their cars for a closer look at the village.

• 179 Tournament Road, Rotonda West: Lots of lights synced to music. To view online: www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnFRYPbHo98.

NORTH PORT

• Boca Chica Avenue and North Chamberlain Boulevard, North Port: two houses decorated.

• 4393 Ozark Ave., North Port: Lots of lights and over 150 lighted blow molds. Display is lit from about 6 to 9:30 p.m. nightly.


Have you seen impressive holiday decorations in Charlotte, DeSoto or Sarasota counties? Email a photo, the location and a brief description to newstips@yoursun.com.

