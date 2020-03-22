PORT CHARLOTTE — Uncle Nick’s Pizza, 2592 Tamiami Trail, in Port Charlotte is offering free pizza for those impacted by the coronavirus. Many locals have been donating to the pizzeria to help with the cause.
For more information call 941-255-9090.
Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com
