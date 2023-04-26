In Charlotte and Sarasota counties, most elected seats are up for grabs in 2024, but only a handful of candidates have filed to run so far.
U.S. House of Representatives, District 17
Greg Steube (R)
Charlotte County’s three-member state legislative delegation is up for election in 2024
Florida Senate, District 27: Ben Albritton (R)
Florida House, District 75: Incumbent Michael Grant (R) can’t run due to term limits. Realtor Danny Nix has filed to run as a Republican.
Florida House, District 76: Spencer Roach (R)
All of Charlotte County’s constitutional officers are up for re-election in 2024
Clerk of the Circuit Court: Roger Eaton (R)
Property Appraiser: Paul Polk (R)
Sheriff: Bill Prummell (R)
Supervisor of Elections: Leah Valenti (R). She was appointed to fill the remainder of Paul Stamoulis’ term. Stamoulis resigned in December due to health reasons. David Kalin of Punta Gorda has filed to run as a Republican.
Tax Collector: Vickie L. Potts (R)
Three Charlotte County Commission seats will be decided in 2024
District 1: Ken Doherty (R)
District 3: Bill Truex (R)
District 5: Joe Tiseo (R). Oweda Genus of Port Charlotte has filed to run as a no party affiliated candidate.
Three nonpartisan Charlotte County School Board seats are up for re-election in 2024
District 2: Kim Amontree
District 3: Robert Segur
District 5: Wendy Atkinson
All three of Charlotte County’s judges are up for re-election in 2024: John L. Burns, Peter Bell and Paul Alessandroni.
Two Punta Gorda City Council seats will be decided later in 2023
District 3: Mark Kuharski
District 5: Melissa Lockhart
The other council three seats will be decided in 2024
District 1: Donna Peterman
District 2: Bill Dryburgh
District 4: Lynne Matthews
Three nonpartisan Charlotte County Airport Authority seats will be up for re-election in 2024
District 1: Vanessa Oliver
District 3: Paul Andrews
District 5: James Herston
State Attorney (12th Judicial Circuit)
Ed Brodsky (R)
Public Defender (12th Judicial Circuit)
Larry Eger (R)
State House
District 73: Fiona McFarland (R)
District 74: James Buchanan (R) — Michelle Pozzie (R) is challenging in the Republican Primary
District 75: Incumbent Michael Grant (R) can’t run due to term limits. Realtor Danny Nix has filed to run as a Republican.
All of Sarasota County’s Constitutional Offices are up for election
Clerk of the Circuit Court: Karen E. Rushing (R)
Sheriff: Kurt Hoffman (R)
Property Appraiser: Bill Furst (R)
Tax Collector: Barbara Ford-Coates (D)
Supervisor of Elections: Ron Turner (R)
Sarasota County Commissioner seats
District 1: Michael A. Moran (R)
Teresa Mast (R) — filed
Les Nichols (R) — filed
Ray Pilon (R) — filed
District 3: Gov. DeSantis will name a replacement for Nancy Detert (R), who died this month. Gregory Wood (R) has filed to run for the seat.
District 5: Ron Cutsinger (R)
City of North Port
District Seat 1: Alice White
District Seat 2: Barbara A. Langdon
District Seat 3: Debbie McDowell
City of Venice Council
Seat 3: Helen Kirchner Moore
Sarasota County Charter Review Board
District 1: Kennedy Legler (R)
District 2: Ray Collins (R)
District 3: David Samuel (R)
District 4: Jack Miller (R)
District 5: Elaine A. Miller (R)
Sarasota County Hospital Board
Central District Seat 1 Sarah Lodge (R)
At-large Seat 1: Sharon Wetzler DePeters (R)
At-large Seat 2: Tramm Hudson (R)
At-large Seat 3: Britt Riner (R)
Sarasota County School Board
District 2: Karen Rose
District 3: Tom Edwards, an incumbent, has filed for reelection
Englewood Area Fire Control District
Seat 4: Mark Knauf
Seat 5: William Kimberlin
Englewood Water District
Seat 1: Steven Samuels
Seat 2: Taylor Meals
Seat 3: Sydney B. Crampton
Sarasota Soil & Water Conservation District
Group 2
Group 4
Town of Longboat Key Commission
Districts 2 and 4
City of Sarasota Commission
Districts 1, 2, and 3
Districts 2 and 4
Holiday Park Park & Recreation District
Seats 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9
Lakeside Plantation CDD
Seats 4 and 5
Sarasota National CDD
Seats 2 and 3
Blackburn Creek CDD
Seats 1 and 5
Bobcat Trail CDD
Seats 3 and 5
Stoneybrook at Venice CDD
Seats 1 and 4
The Woodlands CDD
Seats 4 and 5
Toscana Isles CDD
Seats 2 and 4
Tri-Par Estates Park & Recreation District
Seats 1, 2, and 3
Venetian CDD
Seats 1, 3, and 5
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.