Former Port Charlotte High School student Shannon Debus-Horn will be a contestant on “Jeopardy!” tonight.
“To do the thing on the top of my bucket list and not be able to talk about it has been hard,” said Debus-Horn.
Debus-Horn, an attorney in Virginia, grew up watching Alex Trebek host the show and admiring the intellect of the competitors.
“I thought the contestants were the smartest people ever,” she said.
Since, she’s participated in pub trivia simply because she enjoyed the challenge.
When Debus-Horn auditioned to be on the show, she tucked away her nerves.
“I put it out of sight, out of mind,” she said. Little did she know she’d make the cut.
Prior to filming the show in March, Debus-Horn prepared by skimming a variety of topics, explaining the techniques that worked for her.
“Certain associations you hope will stick,” said Debus-Horn. “Just by skimming information, you can retain bits and pieces.”
She utilized a collection of websites, apps and tips from the experts online.
“I even made presidential flashcards, something I never thought I’d use those again,” she said.
Debus-Horn said filming the show was out of the ordinary with COVID-19 safety protocols, but compelling nonetheless.
“It was a small group of contestants and crew, but all were excited to be there,” she said. “You don’t just get on ‘Jeopardy!’ by accident.”
The Port Charlotte High School alumna claimed she couldn’t have done it without the lessons from a few of her former teachers in Charlotte County.
Tune in at 7:30 p.m. tonight to see Debus-Horn compete.
