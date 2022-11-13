Some restaurants took a hit from Hurricane Ian, but many are back in time to serve you Thanksgiving dinner.
All you have to do is order takeout or make reservations at your favorite.
TAKE IT TO GO
Most restaurants serving dinner on turkey day are happy to pack it up for you to take home. But places dedicated solely to pickup are also making Thanksgiving dinner easier for everyone.
Boca Royale Golf and Country Club, 1601 Englewood Road, Englewood, 941-475-6464.
Café Evergreen, 801 Tamiami Trail South, Nokomis, 941-412-4334, has a take-and-bake meal for $21 per person. Order by Nov. 21, pick up Wednesday.
Cape Haze Convenience Store, 6900 Placida Road, Englewood, 941-830-8901.
Seed to Table Vegan Eatery, 2357 Tamiami Trail South, Venice, 941-492-6232, has an alternative Vegan Thanksgiving Menu for catering, with trays of vegetable lasagna, stuffed shells, vegan Bolognese, vegan puttanesca, vegan “meatloaf,” sweet potato mac and “cheese,” mashed potatoes, vegetable stuffing, vegan cranberry sauce, vegan rosemary gravy, various soups and salads, desserts and more.
Yummies Donuts & BBQ, 2001 Tamiami Trail South, Venice, 941-493-7170, has platters, turkey legs, side dishes, smoked whole turkey or roasted turkey breast. You can also preorder their donuts, breads, rolls and sweet treats. And this year they’re partnering with Yoder’s Amish Restaurant in Sarasota for preordered Dutch apple crumb, pecan and pumpkin pies.
FREE FOR ALL
Joanne Murphy Anders grew up in a big Catholic family in Salem, Massachusetts.
“My mom had all us kids serve those in need Thanksgiving dinners at the church, before we came home for our own dinner,” she said.
Joanne and her husband, Owen, continued the tradition at Englewood’s End Zone Sports Grille. Since his death, she has continued - Joanne is now in her 11th year of giving back.
Beginning under previous owner Greg Lyons, The End Zone has always put on its free turkey dinner, with all the trimmings, for anyone who needs it, for whomever doesn’t want to be alone, for the homeless or for anyone who just doesn’t feel like cooking—basically, anybody who wants to come.
The End Zone, 2440 S. McCall Road, 941-473-9663, will serve free Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day from around 11 a.m. until they run out, usually around 2:30 p.m. Joanne says you’re welcome to take dinner home, too.
Bella Napoli, 1938 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. On Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 to 11 a.m., the ever-generous team of Eric Andreas (Visani), Carmelo Mangiafico (Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante), Rodney Monroig (Laishley Crabhouse), and Vito Recchia (Bella Napoli) will, for the second year in a row, trot out free turkeys for the first takers at Bella Napoli Pizzeria & Restaurant.
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, 941-697-1747, will serve free sit-down and drive-thru Thanksgiving dinners from noon to 3 p.m. Just pull up to the drive-thru and state the number of dinners you need. They’ve been at it for 26 years and served 800 meals last year.
RESERVATIONS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED
As usual, if you don’t see your favorite listed, they might be booked solid, understaffed, or hoping you’ll call for reservations and information. Remember, you can always count on Asian restaurants, Bob Evans, Cracker Barrel, Metro Diner and Perkins.
ENGLEWOOD
American Legion Post 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, 941-697-3616.
Artur’s Restaurant, 70 N. Indiana Avenue, 941-473-0171.
The End Zone, 2440 S. McCall Road, 941-473-9663.
Landy’s on the Water, 1400 Aqua View Lane, 941-474-4292.
La Stanza Ristorante, 285 W. Dearborn Street, 941-475-1355.
Lock ‘N Key Restaurant, 2045 N. Beach Road, 941-474-1517.
Magnolias on the Bay, 2395 N. Beach Road, 941-460-8219.
SandBar Tiki & Grille, 1975 Beach Road, 941-460-8280.
Stefano’s Family Restaurant, 401 S. Indiana Avenue, 941-475-0868.
NORTH PORT
Austin’s North Port, 14415 Tamiami Trail, 941-426-1155.
PORT CHARLOTTE
All-Star Sports Grill, 2360 Tamiami Trail, 941-743-4140.
Chubbyz, 4109 Tamiami Trail, 941-613-0002.
Cody’s Original Roadhouse, Port Charlotte Town Center, 941-629-2639.
PUNTA GORDA
88 Keys at the Wyvern, 101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, 941-639-7700. Reservations required, noon and 2 p.m.
Captain’s Table, Fishermen’s Village, Punta Gorda, 941-637-1177. Traditional buffet, $36 adults, $18 children 12 and under. Fully booked at this writing, but accepting Christmas buffet reservations.
Cass Cay Restaurant and Bar, 3200 Matecumbe Key Road, Punta Gorda, 941-347-7148.
The Celtic Ray Public House, 145 E. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, 941-916-9115. No reservations, no turkey, and a whole different kind of thanksgiving.
Dockside Grill at Four Points by Sheraton, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, 941-637-6770.
Elena’s Restaurant, 615 Cross Street, Punta Gorda, 941-575-1888.
Golden Corral, 1451 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, 941-639-1600. Turkey, ham and all the fixin’s, all day long, on Thanksgiving Day.
Village Brewhouse, Fishermen’s Village, Punta Gorda, 941-621-8329, is serving a Thanksgiving platter of sliced turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, cranberry sauce and broccoli throughout November—EXCEPT for Thanksgiving Day.
VENICE AREA
Anita’s Restaurant, 441 S. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis, 941-485-3859.
Burgundy Square Café, 227 W. Miami Avenue, Venice, 941451-8261. You can even have the best lobster roll in town for Thanksgiving dinner. If you want a full dinner to go, from turkey to grouper and pot roast, order it before Thanksgiving. To dine in from a limited but swell menu, reservations only.
Café Venice Restaurant & Wine Bar, 116 W. Venice Avenue, Venice, 941-484-1855.
Chaz 51 Steakhouse, 549 U.S. 41 Bypass North, Bird Bay Plaza, Venice, 941-484-6200. Reservations required.
Côté France, 218 W. Tampa Avenue, Venice, 941-220-7189.
Flynn’s on Venice Avenue, 133 W. Venice Avenue, Venice, 941-488-2200, noon to 7:30 p.m.
Hotel Venezia Restaurant & Bar, 425 U.S. 41 Bypass North, Venice, 941-308-7700, buffet for $35.95 noon to 5 p.m.
Ristorante San Marco, 305 W. Venice Avenue, Venice, 941-800-7280.
Rosebud’s Steak & Seafood House, 2215 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey, 941-918-8771.
T.J. Carney’s, 231 W. Venice Avenue, Venice, 941-480-9244.
Venice Ale House, 775 U.S. 41 Bypass South, Venice, 941-303-6906.
Waterfrontoo Restaurant, 2205 N. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis, 941-918-4591.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.