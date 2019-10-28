PORT CHARLOTTE — The mother of slain teen Khyler Edman has moved out of her home on Starlite Lane, where Edman died more than a month ago, but according to a Facebook post last week, she is still struggling with payments to her old landlord.
Edman, 15, died Sept. 26, reportedly defending his 5-year-old sister when Ryan Cole, 28, broke into their home. After what law enforcement described as the “violent encounter” with Edman, Cole was arrested for a separate burglary on Conway Boulevard. He remains in custody at the Charlotte County Jail as the death investigation continues.
Edman’s mother, Jessica English, posted a letter on Facebook she received from GNK Sky Realtor, dated Oct. 22, expressing the owner of the home expected her to pay for damages and rent until the home is re-rented.
“Having spoken with the owner, they can understand you would want to move out due to what happened,” wrote Property Manager Lee Yearick. “The landlord has asked me to discuss the damages that need to be repaired and the lease extension that was signed and is in effect. The owner is expecting damages that were incurred to be reimbursed along with Oct. rent and subsequent rent to be paid until the property is re-rented. I understand this is probably the last thing you want to hear.”
English posted the letter on Facebook stating, “I signed the new lease Sept this year!! I cannot go back to this house my son was murdered here! I called him and told him this is sick (and) his response is “What is sick it is about money” Exact words!! So my response was that is what is sick!”
She asked for help, stating she doesn’t know what to do and barely makes it out of bed 99 percent of the time.
Yearick was not available for comment Monday, but another realtor at GNK said most of the damages English is being asked to pay for are unrelated to the break-in. One bedroom with a large mural covering the walls and ceiling needs to be repainted, trash and animal feces were left on the floor, and the backyard appeared to not have been kept up for some time.
English has rented the home since August 2014 and renewed every year since then, according to the realty company. Her rent was $825 per month plus utilities, which are past due, including $260 for water.
A GoFundMe for Edman’s family raised more than $86,000, which the page stated would go toward Edman’s funeral expenses as well as new housing, so the family would not have to relive the trauma of Edman’s death.
Cole has not yet been charged with any crimes related to Edman’s death.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Katie Heck said Monday the sheriff’s update from Oct. 9 was still accurate and up to date.
In that statement, Sheriff Bill Prummell stated the agency is waiting for evidence to be processed and reviewing the results with the State Attorney’s Office to “ensure that when additional charges are filed on Ryan Cole, they will address all of his criminal actions that evening.”
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
