Who shut down the casinos?

ENGLEWOOD — When Stephen Byer received a letter Tuesday from a Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy stating he was operating a business with illegal slot machines, he told customers they had one last night to enjoy Silver Creek Bingo.
Now Byer wants answers as to why his and other Charlotte County game rooms have been shut down.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Florida Gaming Control Commission, began issuing notifications to businesses operating slot machines Feb. 14.
Silver Creek Bingo’s letter arrived Feb. 21.
Byer, who owns Silver Creek with his wife and son, wants to know why his business — if its activities were indeed illegal — was able to operate for so long while contributing to local charities.
And even to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
The form letter informed owners that slot machines can only be operated on tribal lands and within licensed pari-mutuel facilities in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.
The Gaming Control Commission stated operating or possessing slot machines outside of a licensed facility could subject the owner to anywhere from 60 days in jail to five years in prison, as well as fines of $10,000 for each slot machine.
But Byer wonders why his and other casino businesses are suddenly facing penalties after being open for several months or longer.
“My parents helped build the Gaines Memorial Park,” Stephen Byer said, displaying a photo of himself with his father-in-law Glenn Bodnar, who owns and operated the Gold Creek arcade in Port Charlotte with Byer’s mother.
Also in the photo is Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, who accepted a check for $5,000 on behalf of the park’s foundation.
Deutsch told The Daily Sun he’s received “at least half a dozen complaints” from people saying they “miss them (slot arcades).”
The Byers told of the numerous local charities they supported: Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County, Florida Sheriffs Boys Ranch, Honor Flight, along with the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts.
At Halloween, they donated $1,000 worth of candy to the Sheriff’s Office.
Byer said his regulars usually donated their unused voucher tickets — containing small amounts of money — back to the casino, which in turn donated the money to charity. In addition, $1 of the $3 ATM fee went to charity.
Glenn Bodnar said the arcades “harm no one; they injure no one … the bars do more harm.”
“We’ve helped people,” employee John Jacobs said. “We’ve had deputies’ wives working here and deputies and detectives playing here.”
CCSO spokesperson Skip Conroy didn’t have a direct response to that claim.
“Sheriff (Bill) Prummell had no knowledge,” Conroy said in an email, of his staff going to Silver Creek or wives working there.
The Byer and Bodnar families want to meeting with Prummell, but have not received a response, Bodnar said.
“I have eight employees and my mom has eight, so now there are 16 who are going to go on unemployment,” Stephen Byer said.
Each of Silver Creeks’ slot machines bear a Charlotte County Tax Collector 2022-2023 Local Business Tax Receipt sticker.
County records show Silver Creek, Gold Creek and five other arcades’ business tax receipts were current for 2022-23.
Five other arcades in the county — Motown, Jackpot Zone, Bingo 1, Gold Royal 7 and House of Games — are all closed.
Bodnar said now that the arcades have been pressured into closing, landlords throughout the county are going to be without tenants. But some will have to continue paying rent until their leases end.
Law enforcement told the Byers they could remain open for the rest of the day. The arcade closed at midnight.
Customers Stephanie Crabill and Gina Prince said they were “outraged” the arcades had to close or face fines and/or imprisonment.
“We’re one of the regulars since Day One. It’s very clean, licensed, no alcohol is being served,” Crabill said. “You know everybody’s name.”
She said the arcade has been “a little neighborhood place” where friends and neighbors could socialize.
“I’m outraged,” Gina Prince said. “My mother just turned 91 last week and had a total shoulder replacement. This is the only thing that brought a smile to her face.”
Prince said a lot of the patrons are disabled and cannot travel far to the tribal casinos in Tampa, Immokalee and on the East Coast.
It’s unclear who made the complaint that prompted the Sheriff’s Office to deliver the letters from the Gaming Control Commission.
“These businesses were not ordered to close by CCSO or the Gaming Commission,” spokesperson Claudette Smith said. “They were simply given a letter educating them of the statute. If any of the local businesses did in fact shut down operation, they did so voluntarily.”
The Byers and Bodnar said after realizing they could face prison terms and confiscation of their machines and hefty fines, they decided to close.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s spokesperson Dana Judge said the SCSO has no plans to “shut down the penny slots.”
Calls to the state’s Gaming Control Commission referred The Daily Sun to CCSO, which, in turn, referred the newspaper to the Gaming Commission.
