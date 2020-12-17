The Punta Gorda Airport's lawyer is demanding documents from the city of Punta Gorda about its communications with a consultant who championed a failed privatization plan for the airport.
Airport Attorney Darol Carr told the Airport Authority Commission on Thursday that he is investigating whether the consultant, Andrew Vasey, violated fiduciary responsibilities to his client — the airport — by seeking to dissolve the authority and hand it over to the city.
Either that, Carr said, or the city came up with the idea on its own.
"Once we receive that information, we can see who said what to whom, or did the prospect arise spontaneously within the city?" Carr told airport commissioners.
Airport commissioners also voted unanimously Thursday on a resolution condemning recent actions by the city that was seeking to wrest control of the airport in pursuit of a lucrative investment deal.
"The Charlotte County Airport Authority is adamantly against any consolidation or assimilation into Charlotte County government, or the City of Punta Gorda, or any other governmental entity," part of the resolution reads.
The city council last week rescinded its vote to investigate a takeover.
New Airport Commissioner Vanessa Oliver, who supports privatization, made several motions Thursday aimed expanding private investment in the airport. She agreed to the condemnation resolution only after wording was removed about how much economic benefit the airport generates. That benefit would have been greater with privatization, she said.
She also asked for a new economic benefit analysis of the airport. Other commissioners disapproved of a plan to ask Florida Gulf Coast University to do the study, however, or any study before the pandemic is concluded.
"My concern is we're opening up a back door to the (Airport Investment Partnership Program)," Commissioner Robert Hancik said. "It's a dead issue."
By Thursday afternoon, the city had responded to Carr's request with an invoice for $31.25.
"[P]roduction of the record(s) entailed extraordinary staff time, resulted in copy charges of more than $25 or both," the city wrote.
Vasey had not responded to Carr's request as of press time Thursday, nor has he responded to requests for comment from The Daily Sun.
A proposal to privatize the airport keeps resurfacing, even though a divided airport commission voted in November to halt any pursuit of the project. It had been proposed by Vasey and outgoing Commissioner Pam Seay.
Vasey has acknowledged that he could have negotiated to be paid a portion of the deal, were it to be approved. Private investors were waiting in the wings at that time with plans to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in the airport in exchange for a 40-year lease that would end public control over day-to-day operations.
Punta Gorda would have become the first passenger airport in the U.S. outside of Puerto Rico, and the only profitable airport to undertake a public-private partnership. But three commissioners questioned the need for an outside company when the small airport is among the most successful in the nation.
A blow to the plan came when Allegiant Travel Co. said it would not agree to a deal proposed to it by unnamed investors. Allegiant is the only airline at the airport and has veto power over any deal.
Before Allegiant's belated decision, however, city councilors voted to investigate taking ownership of the airport, that is not within the city limits. It would have entailed dramatic measures rewriting state legislation, dissolving the authority and taking default control away from county commissioners.
