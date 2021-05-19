PUNTA GORDA — Someone stole 13 large tegu lizards from a Punta Gorda breeder, and the owner and wildlife officers are looking for leads.
The tegus — including a giant, red-colored breeding male named Hellboy — disappeared from a breeding facility in Punta Gorda sometime Tuesday night, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The 13 tegus are worth about $35,000 at retail price, said Jesse Hardin, owner of Jesse’s Jungle, who posted about the theft on Facebook on Wednesday.
One of the stolen lizards was a female who was in the process of laying eggs at the time of the theft, Hardin said. When he checked on her around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday she had laid 20-25 eggs. When he came back to check on her just 25 minutes later, she was gone, along with 13 other tegus.
Most of Hardin’s two-acre property is under lock and key, he said, and few people know where the facility is.
Hardin, who breeds exotic animals for a living, said the female would have continued to breed for another 20 years.
“I hope we can get them back,” he said.
This theft comes at a bad time, Hardin said, because he soon has to move his lizards to a different state. Tegus were recently added to FWC's list of prohibited reptiles for commercial sale.
Businesses in possession of these prohibited reptiles have until July 28 to liquidate their inventory in Florida.
“We’re sad to see this because we're in our infancy,” Hardin said. “Animals are being taken care of well, they're producing well. Stuff like this just puts us in such a bad light. We have not wronged anyone.”
