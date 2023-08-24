Elsie Quirk, shown in this undated photo, advocated for a proper public library to be built in Englewood. She and her husband, Wellington Quirk, contributed the land and $10,000 to get the project started in 1961.
The Lemon Bay Garden Club, Friends of the Elsie Quirk Library and library staff members gathered for a tree-planting in April, 2012, to celebrate the beginning of construction for the reading garden. Pictured are Rose Sheedy, left, president of the Garden Club; an unidentified member of the club; Ron Cutsinger, president of the Friends organization; Nadine Smith, treasurer of the Friends; Tom Swepston, of the Friends board of directors; Sarabeth Kalajian, then-director of the Sarasota County Library System; and Shannon Staub, of the Library Foundation of Sarasota County.
The Quirks, Elsie and Wellington, meet with Lois Potter during the construction of the library in Englewood. The library would be named for Elsie Quirk.
photo provided by SARASOTA COUNTY
SARASOTA COUNTY
Wellington Quirk in Englewood, 1956.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY NANCY WILLE
SUN FILE PHOTO
Leah Lasbury, top, and longtime Englewood Librarian Harriet Ives.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY NANCY WILLE
Elsie Quirk Library in 2011.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Englewood’s Elsie Quirk Library in the late 1970s.
Englewood’s two libraries — the Elsie Quirk Library in Sarasota County and the Englewood Charlotte Library in Charlotte County — have been popular places in the community since they first opened more than 60 years ago.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is part of a campus named for Joseph A. Tringali, a Charlotte County commissioner who lived in Rotonda West and represented Englewood on that board for three terms, deciding to retire in 1988.
