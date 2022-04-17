PORT CHARLOTTE - New car washes seem to have sprung up all over the county recently.
Shaun Cullinan, Charlotte County zoning official, said this appears to be a trend.
"A lot of them are popping up. They seem to be very popular."
Tommy's Express Holdings LLC opened its newest car wash in Port Charlotte in February, bringing its total to eight in Southwest Florida.
"We are watching insane competition," said Jen Healey, marketing director for the private firm, which plans to own a total of 12 Tommy's Express franchises by the end of the year.
She said the firm, owned by Dan Dykgraaf, also has its own construction division and that whenever it finds a site and breaks ground, "there are one or two car washes on every side of us."
Cullinan cited Charlotte County's population growth as one of the reasons why so many car washes are opening.
"In the last year, five or six new car washes opened within a two-mile radius," said Nicolo Cosentino, revenue collection specialist at the Charlotte County Tax Collector's office.
Cosentino said a Mod Wash, Dirty Dave's and Tommy's Express "are within a one-minute drive of each other" in Port Charlotte.
Cosentino tallied the number of car washes currently in Charlotte County, and said there were 44, the majority of which have commercial addresses and a few of which are mobile units.
Dykgraaf, who is associated with owning other companies, has partners in Tommy's Express Holdings, said Healey.
In order to own a Tommy's Express franchise, one needs a certain amount of capital, although financing options available for qualified applicants, according to Tommy's Express website.
For full ownership, $1 million in liquid capital is required, and the owner's net worth must be at least $2 million.
A site lease requires liquid capital of $500,000 and a net worth of $1 million.
According to a survey by Auto Laundry News, a leading car wash industry publication, profits can range from $55,000 to $100,000 per year for a self-service car wash, and a full service car wash yields annual profits of $500,000 to $900,000.
Statista.com reported the car wash and auto detailing market was worth $13.1 billion in 2021. In 2022, the industry is expected to rise to $13.7 billion, according to Car Wash and Auto magazine published by E.W. Williams Publications in New Jersey.
Healey had other thoughts on why car washes are so prevalent in Florida: "We have love bugs and pollen."
She also cited the pandemic in which "more people began to drive rather than fly." More time on the road means more dirty cars.
She said a lot of people don't have time and express car washes are fast.
Psychological reasons
The New York Post recently cited new research in which seven in 10 said when it comes to relationships, having a dirty car is a turn-off.
The story referred to a poll in which over half (51%) of 2,000 American drivers said they would end a first date early if their date showed up in a dirty car.
The Post reported that having a messy car is such a massive turn-off that 23% have even ended a relationship with someone because of their filthy vehicle.
The study, conducted by OnePoll, aimed to discover how people feel about their dirty cars and uncovered nearly half (49%) of respondents admit to having a messy car, not to be confused with a dirty car on the outside.
