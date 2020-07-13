The Punta Gorda Metro area − which includes all of Charlotte County − ranked as the least-expensive area for gas in Florida on Monday, according to the latest AAA Auto Club report.
Charlotte County showed an average of $2.04 a gallon for regular gasoline, followed by the Fort Myers-Cape Coral area and Orlando at $2.07.
The North Port–Bradenton–Sarasota Metro area also had an average gas price of $2.07.
The metro areas with the highest gas prices were West Palm Beach-Boca Raton at $2.20, followed by Gainesville and Tallahassee at $2.15.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins couldn't really say why Charlotte County came in so low compared to surrounding areas.
"It's just been all over the place in the last couple of months with things changing in demand since gas prices plummeted," Jenkins said. "There are no real hard trends in certain regions."
When asked if he thought Charlotte County's older demographics could be a factor with more elderly residents staying home due to coronavirus, he said that it is possible.
"(But) there's no data to back that up," Jenkins said. "Oftentimes demand does drive prices, and if gas stations aren’t moving as much volume, that can impact how quickly they get their next shipment that would cost more money. Supply and demand does tend to be the main factor at pump prices … less demand can lead to lower prices."
Jenkins went on to say that it can be challenging to pinpoint the potential reasons for gas price changes within the metro areas because each has different factors at play.
AAA reported an average gas price of $2.10 for Florida.
"Florida drivers are paying the lowest July gas prices in 16 years," Jenkins said in the AAA report. "COVID-19 continues to have a limiting impact on prices at the pump. Gasoline demand remains below pre-pandemic levels. Drivers who are hitting the road are paying 54 cents per gallon less than this time last year."
This time last year, AAA reported an average gas price of $2.57 for Charlotte County and just under $2.60 for Sarasota County.
Jenkins said that crude oil prices are a key influencer in the direction of gas prices because they haven't been able to build any solid upward momentum this summer.
The price of U.S. crude oil has danced around the $40 per barrel for the past four weeks, according to the report.
The International Energy Agency suggests global demand has rebounded faster than previously thought, but analysts remain cautious about rising cases of the coronavirus in the United States, as well as what long-term effects it could have on supply and demand.
For daily updates on area gas prices, go to gasprices.aaa.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.