Two women wearing medical scrubs don’t exactly fit the image of organized crime.
Surveillance video from April showed the women walking into Winn-Dixie stores on Kings Highway and Bermont Road, then stuffing cans of baby formula into their purses and clothes before leaving the stores without paying. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said they made off with 27 containers valued at $473.85.
Authorities believe the women — later identified as Tampa residents also suspected of similar crimes as far north as Georgia — were part of an organized retail theft crew. They are still at large.
While these types of operations don’t exclusively target baby formula, it is one of the hottest commodities in a thriving black market.
North Port Police recently shared on Facebook a video of a man stealing $850 worth of baby formula from the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1100 S. Main St. The suspect used an empty baby carrier to conceal the theft. One person commented on the post: “Not only did he steal but took away food for babies that need it.”
In late February, a man stole over $3,000 worth of formula from the North Port Walmart on Tamiami Trail. No arrest has been made.
“The thefts are happening because there is a resale market,” North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor said. “Items of high value which are fairly small or compact are a target for criminals. Razor blades are another example. There is a reason they are usually locked up or at the front of the store. They are then sold on the black market or places like garage sales (and) Craigslist.”
Parents scouring the web for cheaper formula can’t be sure they’re getting a quality product. Pilfered powder may be expired or stored in hot conditions, and some may bear labels that misrepresent their contents. This can cause a safety concern for parents of children with special medical needs, like allergies.
“People should be very leery of buying off places like this because there have been reports of the thieves printing different labels for more expensive formula and repackaging it that way,” Taylor said.
More than a third of infants receive formula in their first six months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. Some continue to drink it into toddlerhood.
The cost of the most popular brands of baby formula averages between $1,200 and $1,500 during a baby’s first year, according to the U.S. Surgeon General. Higher-end formula or special blends can cost $2,920 a year, according to SmartAsset.
With the cost high and demand nearly bottomless, it’s an ideal target for organized crime.
ABC Action News in Tampa reported that 11 people are facing federal racketeering charges for their alleged involvement in a statewide shoplifting ring that stole thousands of dollars of items like tools, cigarettes and baby formula.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Katie Heck said similar incidents here have been rare.
In September 2017, a man and a woman loaded two shopping carts with 89 containers of formula, valued at $1,520, and walked out of the Kings Highway Walmart. Authorities believe they were part of an organized group, but no arrests were made.
Suspects were arrested for formula thefts at Punta Gorda and Kings Highway Walmarts in 2016 and 2017, but authorities believe those were isolated incidents not connected to a theft ring.
In June, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of being the “blue bonnet” bandit, who allegedly stole cans of formula from stores throughout Southwest Florida — including Punta Gorda — while wearing the aforementioned headgear.
One of the nation’s largest formula rings was busted in Florida in 2009 in a sting called “Operation Hot Milk.” Thieves were recruited with promises of $100 to $300 a day to hit 15 or more stores a day, repackaging the formula to sell in other states. Authorities say they stole more than $2 million in formula annually, the Associated Press reported.
Aside from resale, it’s commonly believed thieves use baby formula as a drug additive to stretch supply. Taylor said that’s dubious, however: “Frankly speaking, there are cheaper alternatives.”
This article contains information from the Associated Press.
