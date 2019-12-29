Editor’s note: If you’ve lived here for any amount of time, you might have driven a particular road or seen a sign for a city or town and thought to yourself, “How did it get that name?” The Sun rounded up the origins of some notable places in our community. This is the first part; see Monday’s Sun for part 2.
Named for a newspaper
Why is one of the busiest roads in Charlotte County and North Port named after a newspaper in Ohio?
For the answer, let’s go back to 1954. The Mackle brothers — Elliott, Robert and Frank Jr. — and their partners purchased nearly 80,000 acres along 14 miles of Tamiami Trail from rancher A.C. Frizzell. The Mackles, who soon formed General Development Corporation with their other partners, set about realizing their dream of turning all of that ranchland into middle-class communities that would become Port Charlotte and North Port.
The first model homes were built on Sunrise Trail, a road off Elkcam Boulevard, the late historian U.S. Cleveland recalled. (Elkcam is Mackle backwards. In almost all of the communities the brothers developed in Florida, there’s a street called Elkcam.) The first private home was built on Easy Street, named, according to historian Lindsey Williams, for “a location made famous by factory workers’ Great Depression dreams of living.”
It was a massive success. Soon, 125,000 lots were sold. But a dilemma arose: They were selling lots faster than they could name the streets.
As Williams explained:
“Naming streets is not as easy as one might think. Each had to be different from all others in the county for efficient postal service.
“Developers soon run out of relatives and friends to honor with a street name. Flowers, trees, fruits, exotic plants, states, cities, seas, birds, animals — and foreign variations thereof — were soon exhausted. Numbered streets are efficient but lack sales appeal.
“Everyone in General Development was encouraged to suggest names for the fastest growing communities in Florida history.”
Among those nameless streets was the long boulevard that meandered through both Port Charlotte and North Port.
GDC had launched an advertising blitz in northern newspapers, according to Williams, and one in particular that yielded big sales was the Toledo Blade in Ohio. Thomas A. Ferris, an ex-reporter for the Blade who worked as GDC’s director during their big Port Charlotte push, suggested they name the road for the paper that had brought them so many customers. (He also named Jenks Drive after a former co-worker.)
Today, an elementary school in North Port also bears the name.
Checkmate in Trabue
Many streets in downtown Punta Gorda have a common origin — they’re named for the family and friends of town founder Col. Isaac Trabue.
Trabue, a former Union soldier from Kentucky and chess enthusiast, was among those seeking new opportunities in Florida following the Civil War — a “benign carpetbagger,” in historian Lindsey Williams’ words. In 1883, he paid James Lanier $500 for 30 acres of land along the bay, in what is now downtown Punta Gorda. It was platted in 1885 as the town of Trabue.
According to historian and Sun columnist Frank Desguin, there were 29 streets in this new town. Trabue named several for close relatives:
• Retta Esplanade (aunt and older sister, both named Henrietta)
• Marion (older brother)
• Olympia (cousin)
• Virginia (wife)
• Charlotte (mother-in-law)
• Helen (younger sister)
• Henry (brother)
He also named streets after various cousins, in-laws and business associates.
The task of laying out the streets and assigning names for each fell to surveyor Kelly Harvey, working from Trabue’s instructions. Harvey also got his own street.
Several names wound up mangled between Trabue’s pen and Harvey’s plat, however. For example, Trabue’s father, Chastain, became Chasteen; and brother-in-law Milus Nesbitt had the distinction of two misspelled street names: “Milot” and “Nesbit.”
“Although they could have been due to Isaac’s penmanship,” Desguin said of the spelling errors attributed to Harvey, “it may be one reason why Trabue didn’t want to pay him for the job.”
Nonetheless, Harvey got into land speculation and cashed in when Trabue brought a railroad to town, according to Williams.
Harvey eventually led a citizen’s revolt that essentially took Trabue’s town away from him. In 1887, a dispute over Trabue’s refusal to fund drainage ditches led to a meeting — organized by Harvey — where residents voted to change the town’s name to Punta Gorda.
Trabue died in 1907. His remains, at his request, were sent to Kentucky.
Although Trabue’s name was stripped from the city he founded, several streets bearing the names of those close to him remain unchanged.
Where’s the port?
People new to the area often ask why it’s called Port Charlotte. Even for longtime residents, it’s a head-scratcher.
The answer: There was never a port. The Mackle brothers invented the name “Port Charlotte” because they thought it would appeal to potential homeowners.
“It was a marketing ploy to the northerners,” said Crystal Diff of Charlotte County History Services. “They did a lot of advertising/marketing up north in New England. One time they even made a fake beach near a train station with models in bathing suits. People would buy lots sight unseen.”
(A side note: So ubiquitous were the Mackles’ northern marketing campaigns for their various Florida developments, one of their radio ads can be heard in the Oscar-winning 1971 William Friedkin film, “The French Connection,” starring Gene Hackman.)
Another example of the Mackles’ marketing savvy: GDC officials reported that new residents, most of them retirees, were writing letters back home saying there was nothing to do here. GDC chairman Frank Mackle, worried bad word of mouth would hurt sales, ordered the creation of an adult education school that became what is known today as the Cultural Center of Charlotte County.
The Mackles enjoyed tremendous success in Florida. In addition to Port Charlotte, they developed Marco Island, Deltona, Port St. Lucie and Key Biscayne, among others.
Success nearly led to tragedy, however. In 1968, Barbara Mackle, Robert’s daughter, was kidnapped and held for ransom in Georgia. Authorities later found her, still alive, buried in a shallow trench, inside a box ventilated with plastic pipes. The bizarre details of the case made headlines worldwide, and inspired two made-for-TV movies and part of the story for the Clint Eastwood film, “Dirty Harry.” Barbara Mackle later wrote a book about her ordeal.
The Fighting Baileys
People knew when Carl Bailey was back in town. They could tell by the sound of his F-84 Thunderjet buzzing the water tower near his parents’ home in Punta Gorda. It was his way of saying, “Hi, Mom.”
The Bailey family weren’t major land owners or developers. Few local history books mention them. But they left their mark on the community.
Carl Bailey was the youngest of Arthur and Josephine Bailey’s nine children. Following in his six brothers’ footsteps, he joined the armed forces and became one of two black fighter pilots from Florida during the Korean War.
In 1957, while still on active duty, he was killed in a car accident at age 28. He was buried in the cemetery in the Cleveland section of Punta Gorda that served the black community. The same year he died, it was renamed the Lt. Carl A. Bailey Cemetery.
Bailey’s six older brothers all served in World War II:
• Lt. Charles Bailey, Sr., was the first black aviator from Florida to become a Tuskegee Airman. He is credited with shooting down two German fighters in his P-40 Warhawk, named “Josephine” after his mother, and later in his P-51 Mustang, called “My Buddy” after his father. After the war, he became a school teacher and later owned a funeral home.
• Pfc. Paul Bailey was a chaplain’s assistant in the Western Pacific. He played piano and later taught high school.
• E-4 Berlin J. Bailey, Sr., was a member of U.S. Navy’s 3rd Construction Battalion. He was at the battle of Guadalcanal. Post-war, he was an electrician in Punta Gorda and served on a local education committee.
• Harding Bailey served aboard the USS Mason, a destroyer escort, the first naval ship with a predominately black crew. Later, he was a teacher and retired as a principal in Brevard County.
• Maurice Bailey was a member of the “Red Ball Express,” a mostly black unit that ran supplies to frontline troops in Europe. He is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
• Arthur Bailey was a Marine at Iwo Jima. He later worked for General Development Corporation.
In 2007, the Punta Gorda Airport named its new terminal in honor of the Baileys’ aviation legacy. A Punta Gorda park on Martin Luther King Drive was dedicated to them in 2015.
“What the seven Bailey brothers did in the service during World War II and Korea was impressive,” wrote Don Moore, who chronicles local veterans for the Sun. “But what they accomplished as teachers and principals after the war was even more impressive. They were role models for all of us.”
The forgotten hero
The first Marine from Charlotte County killed in World War II was Pfc. Robert L. Cochran Jr. He died at the age of 23 in the Battle of Saipan in the Mariana Islands on July 8, 1944, and was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star and the Asiatic-Pacific Medal.
Punta Gorda named a street for him, but in 1995 it was renamed for Martin Luther King Jr. His brother told the Sun in 2006 he was never even aware a street had been named after Robert.
The Port Charlotte Disabled American Veterans chapter, founded in 1966 and named for Cochran, spearheaded an effort to memorialize his sacrifice. In 2006, the county renamed a portion of Toledo Blade Boulevard, from Veterans to Collingswood boulevards, Cochran Boulevard.
Other veterans honored in Charlotte County:
William R. Gaines Veterans Memorial Park (Port Charlotte) — A Charlotte High School graduate who was killed in the 1983 bombing of the Marine barracks in Beirut.
Clyde E. Lassen Memorial VFW Post (Englewood) — Lassen grew up in Englewood and was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions in Vietnam.
Douglas Jacobson State Veterans Nursing Home (Port Charlotte) — Awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions at the Battle of Iwo Jima, Jacobson died in Port Charlotte in 2000.
SCHOOLS OF NOTE
L.A. Ainger Middle School — According to Sun columnist and historian Diana Harris: Lorin Alexander Ainger Jr. served on the Charlotte County School Board for 24 years and was an advocate for education. “I always felt strong about bringing good education to Englewood, not having us to send our kids somewhere else like Venice or Punta Gorda,” he once said. The Ainger family was prominent since Englewood’s early days. Ainger Creek was named for the family’s homestead there. (The family’s name was originally Anger, but some changed it to Ainger.) Ainger Jr. took over his father’s store and enlarged it — it’s now where True Value Hardware is located on S.R. 776. It became one of the town’s landmarks.
Baker Center — Benjamin Joshua Baker, Punta Gorda’s first black educator, arrived from New Orleans to become the principal of the first school in the area for black students. He retired in 1940 after 49 years in education. Construction of the Baker Center, a new school for the black community, was underway when Baker died in 1942; the school remained segregated until 1964. The Baker Center now houses the district’s early childhood programs.
Sallie Jones Elementary School — Sallie Jones was a respected educator who became Charlotte County’s elected school superintendent in 1938, “the first woman in Florida history to hold that distinction,” Desguin said. She retired in 1953. An elementary school named in her honor opened across from Charlotte High School in 1957.
Washington Loop — “Not positive, but (it was likely named for) Joe Washington who lived on Prairie Creek just off the road,” Frank Desguin said. “He was the hunting guide and dog handler for the Allapatchee Lodge in the 1920s. He was an expert marksman and after the lodge shut down during the Depression, toured the country for the Winchester Repeating Arms Company putting on shooting exhibitions.”
Places and towns:
Charlotte Harbor — The Calusa were the dominant Native American settlers when Ponce de Leon arrived in Southwest Florida in 1513. “Calusa” sounded like “Carlos” to Spanish ears, so the estuary became known as Bahia Carlos, or Carlos Bay. In 1774, British surveyor Bernard Romans renamed it Charlotte Harbor in honor of Queen Charlotte.
Charlotte County — Charlotte County was originally part of DeSoto County (named for explorer Hernando de Soto). In 1921, due in part to the efforts of Punta Gorda residents, the state broke off several segments from DeSoto into what are now Charlotte, Glades, Hardee and Highlands counties. But why Charlotte? According to historian Lindsey Williams, the Punta Gorda Herald newspaper held a contest to pick a name for the new county, with a $10 prize for the winner. Suggestions included: Fairweather, Good Health, Justice, Roosevelt, Pineapple, Mullet and Tourist. The newspaper endorsed Fruitland, but the winning entry chosen by readers — garnering 199 of 317 votes cast — was Charlotte, suggested by “Mrs. Phillips.”
North Port — What is now Sarasota County’s most populated city was originally incorporated in 1959 as North Port Charlotte, envisioned by General Development Corporation as the Sarasota portion of its Port Charlotte development. Residents, however, wanted their own identity, and a referendum in 1974 stripped Charlotte from the name. (Similarly, the developers of the nascent Murdock Village project decided to change its name to West Port — as in “West Port Charlotte” — for marketing purposes.)
Englewood — Brothers Herbert, Howard and Ira Nichols lived in the Chicago suburb of Englewood. In 1893, they visited the Chicago world’s fair and were impressed by a booth about Southwest Florida’s Grove City, named for its abundant lemon groves, according to Englewood Review. The following year, the Nichols brothers bought 2,000 acres north of Grove City and named it after their hometown.
Arcadia — “The Rev. James Hendry named the town in honor of Arcadia Albritton, a daughter of pioneer settlers who baked him a cake for his birthday,” states the Atlas of Florida. “He appreciated it so much he named the city after her.”
Punta Gorda — “The Spanish words for ‘wide point’ or ‘fat point’ refer to the arm of land jutting into Charlotte Bay near the city of Punta Gorda,” states the Atlas of Florida. Sun history columnist Frank Desguin, citing research by the late historian Vernon Peeples, said the area had been called “Punta Gorda” on maps since at least 1851.
Venice — “Franklin Higel, an early settler, came up with the name because he felt that the blue waters of the bays, rivers and ocean gave the place a resemblance to the famous Italian city,” states the Atlas of Florida.
El Jobean — Joel Bean was a real estate developer from Massachusetts who, during Florida’s land speculation boom of the 1920s, formed a group of investors to build a community that was originally called South Boston, with all the streets named for Boston landmarks. Bean convinced his partners an anagram of his name “El Jobe-an” would sound more exotic to buyers, according to Lindsey Williams. After the Great Depression, Bean lost his fortune and eventually died broke in 1942. The residents of El Jobean took up a collection to pay for his funeral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.