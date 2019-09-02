MURDOCK - Charlotte County is gearing up for the next big road project — widening the commercial section of Olean Boulevard.
This section could be called medical mile, except the region is more like a half-mile between U.S. 41 and Easy Street.
It includes medical offices, labs, surgery centers along with two hospitals.
Private utility companies including Florida Power & Light, TECO Energy, Comcast and CenturyLink are now moving their transmission lines out of the county right of way before work begins.
On Sept. 10, Charlotte County Commissioners will vote on whether to grant a construction contract to low bidder Giannetti Construction, estimated at $15.2 million.
Full construction should begin in the fall and run through summer 2021.
As for road closures, Public Works spokesperson Tracy Doherty said the county will be keeping basic travel open in both directions so that people can get to the businesses and medical facilities. That means constructing temporary lanes and detours, said Doherty.
"This will all be in different phases of the project, but there will always be some sort of access to the businesses," she said.
Planned for years, the project is designed to reduce congestion and traffic accidents. The project also contributes to the longstanding goal of upgrading the aesthetics and walkability of the Parkside neighborhood, which had been labelled as blighted.
Debate on this project reached full stride around 2016 when a consultant's study presented five alternatives, including one with a roundabout and another with a median strip.
Local businesses objected to the median strip as restricting driving access to their businesses. Commissioners at the time picked an option that will have five lanes, no median, multi-use paths on both sides, new lighting and new traffic signals. Pedestrian crossing will be included. There will be no roundabout.
Also included will be multi-use paths and utility expansions on Aaron Street and Gertrude Avenue with LED decorative lighting.
