PORT CHARLOTTE — A new support group for families of incarcerated people is coming to Port Charlotte.
The Support Group for Families of the Incarcerated was started by Susan Szakalos, whose husband, David, died from suicide in the Charlotte County Jail in 2016.
The group will have its inaugural meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Mid-County Regional Library on Forrest Nelson Boulevard.
Szakalos said the support group would welcome the families and loved ones of people incarcerated in area county jails and Charlotte Correctional Institution.
Szakalos previously attempted to reach out to local churches for meeting space before eventually landing at the library.
The support group will aim to provide a space for affected families to discuss the stresses of caring for and staying in touch with a loved one in jail or prison.
Szakalos has spoken out about her husband, who was arrested in 2013 for burglary and battery. The charges stemmed from a reported burglary where he broke into an elderly woman’s house and grabbing and allegedly threatening her while she slept.
David Szakalos later pleaded guilty to those charges and was sentenced to 15 years in prison; later that same day, he leapt headfirst from a second-story catwalk at the county jail.
“The only time I saw him was in the courtroom,” Szakalos said in an interview in June.
Szakalos sued the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the jail’s health care provider, alleging negligence in her husband’s death; a jury ruled against her in a trial earlier this year.
She said she wants to avoid dredging up bad memories in the support group, and instead focus on helping families connect with resources both during and after their loved one’s sentences.
