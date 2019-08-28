The wife and 1-year-old son of a Tampa Bay Rays pitching prospect and former Charlotte Stone Crabs player were killed in rural Virginia on Tuesday morning, according to reports.
Emily Bernard Bivens, 24, was the wife of Blake Bivens, a minor league baseball player currently playing for the Montgomery Biscuits.
She, her 1-year-old son Cullen and her mother, Joan Bernard, 62, were allegedly killed by her brother, Matthew Bernard, according to heavy.com. Police found one adult woman dead in the driveway and the two other victims inside Emily Bivens' home.
Bernard was taken into custody by police while running naked through Keeling, Va., hours after the slayings, heavy.com reported. No clear motive has been established for the crime.
Bivens was a photographer who owned her own business. She described herself in her bio on Facebook as a "lover of Jesus, wife, mama, photographer."
While her husband played for the Stone Crabs, she also worked as a freelance photographer for the Sun and its weekly publications Let's Go! and the Punta Gorda Herald.
"She was such a sweet person, willing to take any assignment with a smile," said Let's Go! Editor Marie Merchant. "She had a photography business and took beautiful photos. This is tragic news for her young family and friends."
Michele Bellue, former editor of the Punta Gorda Herald, said Bivens was one of the nicest people she's ever met.
"I sent her to one shoot, I can't even remember, it was probably a ladies' group, and they called me back that Monday and they just wanted to say how nice she was and what a wonderful job she did," Bellue said. "No matter where she went, people always made comments about how nice she was."
Bivens took senior photos for Bellue's daughter Faith in the fall of 2016. Bellue said she spent about two hours with them on Englewood Beach, and the photos will always be cherished by their family.
"She just was really sweet to Faith," she said. "She made her feel special."
Bivens would also donate half of her sitting fee to charity. She allowed her clients to pick the charity, or she would donate to a few which were special to her, Bellue said.
Charlotte Stone Crabs Vice President Jared Forma expressed his sympathy for Blake Wednesday.
"The only thing the Stone Crabs would say is our thoughts and prayers are with Blake during this terrible time," he said.
The Tampa Bay Rays also released a statement on the deaths Tuesday.
"Earlier today we learned that Blake Bivens, a pitcher with our Double-A affiliate, the Montgomery Biscuits, suffered a terrible family tragedy in southern Virginia," the team posted on social media. "Our hearts are broken for Blake. We are grieving with him and will support him in any way we can. We ask that everyone respect the privacy of the Bivens family and the Biscuits family during this extremely difficult time."
A GoFundMe created by Our Baseball Life, a resource for professional baseball families, had already raised more than $27,000 for Blake on Wednesday afternoon.
