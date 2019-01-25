The day before he was struck by a car while riding his motorcycle on El Jobean Road, Robert Robertson got the car he’d always dreamed of having — a ’55 Chevy Bel Air.
“He’s always wanted one, and I was going to wait until he turned 70, but it was too pretty not to do it now,” his wife, Carole Robertson, said. “The funny thing was when we went into the DMV, he said, ‘Why don’t you just title it in your name?’ It was like he knew something was going to happen. Just weird.”
On Wednesday, Robertson passed away after the Jan. 12 crash. Robertson was driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle on El Jobean Road when 64-year-old Kristen Holmberg failed to see him while changing lanes. She drove into his path and struck the front right area of his motorcycle, causing him to lose control and overturn.
Holmberg was cited with making an improper lane change.
After the crash, Robertson was in a coma until his family made the decision to take him off life support Wednesday. He passed away within minutes.
Carole got a phone call when she was at the golf course that she needed to get to Lee Memorial Hospital right away. On the way, she got stuck in backed-up traffic from the crash, not knowing her husband was the one injured.
Robertson required emergency brain surgery. He had a broken clavicle and a collapsed lung. After about 10 days on life support, his condition didn’t seem to be improving.
Carole waited for the rest of the family to get there before taking him off life support. Robertson has three daughters, and she has one.
“We all held hands around him,” Carole said. “The chaplain said a prayer.”
All week, Carole had been wearing Robertson’s dog tags from his four years in Vietnam. He was in reconnaissance in the army. As she went to the parking lot when their daughters came, the tags fell to the ground.
“It’s like he’s saying just let me go,” she said.
She hopes people will take the time to drive a little safer and watch out for motorcyclists.
“People have to turn their heads to look before passing people, before switching lanes,” she said. “Keep an eye out for motorcycles because they’re everywhere down here.”
Robertson was a lifetime member of the VFW and was in a motorcycle club. He and Carole liked to ride together and golf together. They traveled in their RV with two dogs and a cat. When they first bought it up in Maryland, Robertson hit a toll booth and a mirror fell off. Carole had to hold it outside the window the whole way across Chesapeake Bay.
“Everybody loved that man,” she said. “Anybody he met. He was just a gentle soul. He touched a lot of people. So many friends are just devastated.”
