This photo was taken in South Punta Gorda in 2013 during a massive wildfire. Charlotte County commissioners will meet Tuesday to discuss instituting a burn ban to reduce fire risk during the dry season.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

Charlotte County commissioners will meet at 1 p.m. today to hear a coronavirus update and to decide on possible prohibitions on open burning and fireworks due to the increased risk of wildfires.

The meeting will be at 18500 Murdock Circle. The commission will also decide whether to extend the weekly state of emergency, which can be extended in their absence by County Administrator Hector Flores.

The commission first enacted the state of emergency March 17, and it has continued. The purpose is to allow the county to purchase equipment more easily and apply for emergency funding. It also authorizes the county administrator to implement certain kinds of bans, such as a recent ban on using county-owned boat ramps that was later reversed.

The public can attend and provide input. For those who cannot attend in person, they can submit written comments by email to BCC_PublicComment@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

Currently closed due to the state of emergency are the county’s recreation centers, libraries and pools. County parks remain open. Amenities such as bathrooms are closed, but boat ramps and trails are open. County offices are closed to the public but staff are available by phone or email.

Email: betsy.calvert@yoursun.com

