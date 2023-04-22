ESprescribeburn021221aa

A Florida Forest Service ranger ignites palmetto bushes in the southeastern portion of the Myakka State Forest. The Forest Service performs prescribed burns regularly to manage the forest and keep wildfires from getting out of control.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

With rainy season still weeks away, there are still threats of wildfires in the area.

Hurricane Ian displaced vegetation and killed many trees, making wildfires a major threat in their aftermath, according to David Godwin, a fire ecologist with UF/IFAS school of forest, fisheries and geomatic sciences and director of the Southern Fire Exchange.


   
