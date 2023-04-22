With rainy season still weeks away, there are still threats of wildfires in the area.
Hurricane Ian displaced vegetation and killed many trees, making wildfires a major threat in their aftermath, according to David Godwin, a fire ecologist with UF/IFAS school of forest, fisheries and geomatic sciences and director of the Southern Fire Exchange.
Portions of Florida are under burn bans right now because of dry conditions, Godwin said.
Godwin shared some information with The Daily Sun about the risk of wildfires.
Could you explain the causes of potential wildfire threats in the area?
“Wildfires are caused by ignition sources, fed by vegetative fuels, and driven by weather and topography. In Florida, most of our wildfires are started by people by accident or carelessness. Equipment, vehicles, escaped debris/trash burns, and cigarettes are some of the leading causes of wildfire ignitions in the Southeast. Lightning can also start wildfires and we see examples of that every year, but in Florida, it’s people that are really responsible for most of our wildfires. Many areas of the Florida peninsula right now are quite dry due to a lack of rainfall. It’s that dryness, driven by trends in weather over the past few weeks and months, that is impacting the amount of moisture in vegetative fuels. When vegetative fuels in Florida dry out, regardless of the season, the potential for wildfires increases. Think about building a campfire: do you build a campfire with wet, green leaves, or do you reach for a handful of dry, crunchy pine needles and leaves? You look for the dry pine needles, leaves, and sticks because they burn better. The same principle works at the landscape scale and has a strong influence on wildfire occurrence and behavior. When dry vegetation ignites, particularly on a windy day with low relative humidity, wildfires can build and spread quickly.”
Are there certain areas that are more dangerous than others?
“Certain areas are going to be at more risk than others for a number of reasons. Places that are particularly dry are going to be more at risk due to the dryness of the live and dead vegetative fuels. To visualize this, the Florida Forest Service publishes a great daily map of the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) (fireweather.fdacs.gov/wx/kbdi_4km.html). The KBDI is an index that wildland firefighters, forest managers, emergency responders, and meteorologists use to quantify and assess spatial trends in the dryness of the state. When the KBDI map starts to show broad areas of orange and red, that’s an indicator that wildfire conditions are likely quite elevated and people should be aware.”
Do prescribed burns add additional threats?
“Prescribed burns are a proven and essential practice for managing natural landscapes in Florida. With over 2 million acres of prescribed fire per year, Florida is one of the leading states in the country in terms of prescribed fire use and program management by the Florida Forest Service. Prescribed fires facilitate the beneficial aspects of fire on the land while minimizing the risk to firefighters and the public. Prescribed fires are an essential tool for managing habitat for native wildlife while simultaneously reducing the vegetative fuels that can feed dangerous wildfires. Prescribed fires are carefully planned and timed to maximize safety, reduce the likelihood of escape and minimize smoke impacts to the public.”
Is there any other information you care to share on the topic?
“Fuel loads can also put some areas at greater risk than others. Fuel loading is the amount of burnable materials available at a particular location. For most places in Florida, fuel loading refers to the amount of burnable vegetation available — but occasionally it can also be man-made things like plant pots. In Florida, many naturally vegetated places that haven’t seen prescribed fire or mechanical treatments (e.g. mowing) in more than a few years tend to have hazardous vegetative fuel accumulations. That’s why the frequent use of prescribed fire is such an important tool for reducing wildfire risk. By burning natural areas under safe and planned conditions, prescribed fire managers can reduce fuel accumulations so that if a future wildfire were to start, the fire would have less fuel to burn and suppressing the fire would be easier. At the community level, Floridians can get some information about their potential wildfire risk by going to the Southern Wildfire Risk Assessment Portal online map: southernwildfirerisk.com.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.