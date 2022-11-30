Python Hunter Donna Kalili

Donna Kalil captures a wild Burmese python in the Everglades west of Miami in 2019. She hunts several days a week and has notched hundreds of the invasive species.

 ANDREW WEST/NAPLES DAILY NEWS VIA AP

PANAMA CITY BEACH - State wildlife officials want more money to eradicate invasive Burmese pythons and increased penalties for people who illegally import and release venomous reptiles.

The proposals were part of $150.2 million in legislative funding requests backed Wednesday by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservative Commission. Also, agency staff members were directed to consider giving a boost to people called out to handle nuisance alligators.


