Southwest Floridians will see gains in environmental protection, affordable housing and education due to this year's state budget, according to two of the region's legislators.
That's on top of the local projects funded directly through the state's record-breaking $100 billion fiscal '22 budget that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed this week.
State Sen. Ben Albritton, whose district includes DeSoto County, was most pleased with the legislature's ability to set aside $300 million to ensure a continuous wildlife corridor that will stretch from one end of the state to the other. The state does not currently have an uninterrupted corridor, Albritton said, although there are preserves set aside for species such as the Florida panther.
"This opportunity is keeping our rural lifestyle," said Albritton, a fourth-generation citrus farmer. "There is not much more special than being in the wild and watching deer move around and watch turkeys strut."
The money will be used mostly to purchase the development rights from land owners, many in the state's interior, Albritton said. Another $100 million was budgeted for the ongoing Florida Forever land acquisition program.
Albritton and State Rep. Michael Grant pointed to the allocation of $725 million in the ongoing Everglades restoration work, where federal dollars had fallen short in the past.
This year, however, federal pandemic relief dollars turned the state's annual budget season into a time of building, Albritton said, where a wrecking ball had been anticipated.
"It was kind of like Christmas morning," he said.
"We did a lot of good policy this year," said Grant. "In general, it was a pretty good session, given that we went into this not knowing how much money we had."
As their session approached, legislators assumed they were going to have to cut billions of dollars due to the pandemic. In fact, however, the state economy rebounded more quickly than expected. Federal aid more than made up the difference, providing unprecedented funding for capital projects and infrastructure as well as essential worker salary boosts.
Grant said his constituents will appreciate the legislature's decision to spend money to fix the unemployment program computer system. Known to be inadequate before the pandemic, the system floundered in the face of mass layoffs in 2020, leaving many without access to unemployment benefits.
Teachers benefit
Part of this year's budget is $550 million to increase teacher salaries, in addition to the $1,000 bonus in the American Rescue Plan. Charlotte County Public Schools have not yet received any notice of how much they will get or when, said spokesman Michael Riley.
John Jordon, union president for Charlotte County's schools, said the money is part of the plan started two years ago to raise the state's low starting pay. The low pay was making it hard for districts to hire. The salary boost legislation slights veteran teachers and ignores other certified education professionals, Jordan said.
"While teachers are happy to have their work recognized, we are not content to have so many of our teammates left out," Jordan said. "Our conversations with CCPS lead us to believe that, pending guidance from (the state), we will be able to negotiate an outcome that recognizes the work and sacrifice of every CCPS hero, from the superintendent to the principals and assistant principals, from teachers to guidance counselors and social workers and bus drivers to food service employees. We have deep appreciation for our community and value their continued support."
The state already directed federal aid to a $1,000 bonus for essential workers including teachers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel.
"We are incredibly thankful that Gov. DeSantis and the state of Florida are recognizing firefighters, EMTs and paramedics for their tremendous efforts through a long pandemic response and remain appreciative for their continued support," said Charlotte County Fire & EMS Chief Jason Fair. "Working through the many different challenges and unusual conditions presented in a pandemic means extra work and long hours."
Projects with funding directly for Charlotte County:
• $1 million to Punta Gorda for the Boca Grande water quality and drainage project
• $1 million for the Ackerman Avenue septic-to-sewer conversion project
• $1.1 million for beach renourishment projects
• $200,000 for an underground water storage system for the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Authority
• $25,000 for the Punta Gorda Symphony.
State Sen. Joe Gruters, who represents Sarasota County, could not be reached for comment Thursday and Friday.
