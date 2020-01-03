Users of cartridge-based vape products can kiss their fruity flavors goodbye.
In a continuing effort to stop teen vaping, the FDA banned unauthorized flavors of cartridge-based e-cigarettes Thursday, including fruit and mint flavors. Tobacco and menthol flavors are still allowed under the new policy.
Jonathan and Justin Sullivan, owners of Serenity Vape in Port Charlotte, are not overly concerned, stating their store's main inventory is tank-based products, not the cartridges that tend to be more popular with younger users.
"We have a month to get rid of all of our cartridges and pods," Jonathan Sullivan said. "But it does look like it's cool. Our business won't be too affected because we'll still have our general liquids, which is what most people use."
Justin Sullivan believes a total flavor ban would simply send users to the black market, where no regulation would likely lead to more unsafe products.
"A lot of people out there already know how to make their own flavors," he said. "They're going to sell them out of their house, and they won't be under any control."
But Jonathan said the ban on flavored cartridges, combined with the recent change raising the age for purchasing tobacco from 18 to 21, may help stop teen vaping. But he doesn't expect it to be a quick change.
"I think yes, you'll see less vaping in schools," he said. "But when Juul pulls mango and kiwi and whatever the heck else they had, we saw an uptick in flavors like mint. What was left was what people started using. I don't see it disappearing quickly ... There may be an increase for a while because kids are rebelling. You tell me not to do something, I kind of want to do it more."
Chrissie Salazar, executive director of Drug Free Punta Gorda, said she would like to see a ban on all flavors and on Juul-type devices in general. Salazar said she was thrilled at the age increase and said other states that have done that have seen an immediate drop in teen usage.
"It's down by 25 percent on average, so that's awesome in and of itself," she said.
In Punta Gorda, middle school vape usage decreased from 14 to 11 percent in the most recent Teen Social Norm Survey, but the numbers for high school rose from 29 to 31 percent.
In addition to the measures to curb teen vaping, Salazar would also like to see a stronger cessation program to help middle and high school students who are addicted to nicotine.
"We do see a lot of kids addicted, even at the middle school level," she said. "Vaping on the bus, in the restroom, in the classroom if they can avoid the teacher's eye. Kids who will go in the restroom and will be in there every hour on the hour to vape, and at that point, you have to assume they're probably addicted if they're doing it that often."
