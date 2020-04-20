Charlotte County commissioners will consider lifting the closure of county beaches during today's meeting at 1:30 p.m. at the Murdock Circle administrative building.
The board will meet in person to update their state of emergency order and also, to hear from local directors on the status of the coronavirus pandemic and the county's response.
Anyone with comments can either go to the building or send their comments to the special email account: BCC_PublicComment@CharlotteCountyFL.gov, before the meeting starts. A staff person will read the comment into the record and deliver it to each board member.
"We're prepared to present a recommendation to the board," said county spokesman Brian Gleason.
Any decision is up the board, Gleason said, and staff will let them know what it would take to reopen beaches.
Jacksonville and Duval County made national news last week when they updated their emergency status by re-opening beaches. Charlotte County's neighbor Sarasota County government said last week it would consider reopening its beaches, but did not give a timetable. Sarasota commissioners meet Wednesday.
Charlotte County is in regular contact with neighboring counties of Lee and Sarasota, Gleason said. All coastal counties in this region have closed their beaches to ensure social distancing.
